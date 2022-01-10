Senator Girão defends Djokovic, barred in Australia for not getting vaccinated

Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos) considers the treatment given by the Australian government to tennis player Novak Djokovic as “disrespectful”. Last week, the Serbian athlete was barred from entering the country, where he arrived to participate in the Australian Open, without proving vaccination against Covid-19. Girão considers that there is “authoritarianism coated with an ideological political tantrum.”

“I’ve been a sportsman since I was little. My dream, as a child, was to be a football player. But God reserved for me the responsibility of having been the director of one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, Fortaleza Esporte Clube. However, tennis has also been part of my life, since I was a teenager”, explains Girão, in an Instagram publication.

“Maybe that’s why a sad fact of the last week caught my attention even more; the case of the disrespectful treatment given by the Australian Government to the tennis player Novak Djokovic, who had received a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open, given that he had recently recovered from the disease”, adds the senator.

The congressman warns that, at his request, a debate will be held in the Federal Senate on the so-called vaccine passport. “By the way, I managed to stage a debate session on the effectiveness of the health passport on February 14, in the Senate. We will hear experts for and against!”

Djokovic remains detained in a Melbourne hotel until Monday, 10, when the audience that will define whether or not he remains in the country for the sporting event is scheduled.

Since 2020, the athlete has demonstrated against the mandatory vaccination against the new coronavirus. Just last year, he organized a tennis commercial tour, from which he and other players came out positive for the disease. At the time, Djokovic even apologized for putting people at risk.

Based on a previous positive Covid-19 test, he seeks to obtain the necessary medical exemption to enter the country. However, the Australian government informed the press that the athlete could not prove neither the vaccination nor that he received a legitimate exemption to not be vaccinated. The rest of the team managed to enter the country normally for proving immunization against the disease, but the tennis player was taken to the immigration detention hotel where he awaits a decision on the matter.

The country faces a new high in the number of new cases of the disease, with more than 70 thousand cases registered last Thursday, 6.

