Shantal on childbirth conducted by Renato Kalil: ‘There was no need for him to try and tear me apart with his hands’ | Fantastic

THE Fantastic brings new complaints against obstetrician Renato Kalil. The digital influencer Shantal Verdelho had videos leaked on the internet that show humiliation and cursing during the birth conducted by Kalil.

Shantal told, in an exclusive interview with the reporter Flávia Cintra, details of the obstetric violence he suffered and revealed why he decided to speak just now.

“I had some reasons not to talk. Besides not being well emotionally, I didn’t want my daughter’s image exposed like that, in a context that her arrival was horrible”, says the digital influencer.

The birth of her daughter Domenica took place in september 2021 in one of the main hospitals in São Paulo.

Shantal opted for a humanized delivery: “I spent 48 hours in the hospital. I think it was a labor of about 12 hours. He only arrived in the final two hours which was when the mood changed like that, he arrived very rushed. I didn’t understand the reason for such a rush and all that agony. And he kept insisting to Mateus that the episiotomy be performed in a tone as if: ‘Look here, it will tear here’. It’s where we would have relationships in the future. ‘So, I’d better take a hit here, I’d better take a little cut here’. He keeps saying this to Mateus as if I wasn’t there, and as if the decision wasn’t mine”.

What Renato Kalil suggests in an unpublished excerpt of Shantal’s birth video is episiotomy, a surgical procedure in the perineum, the region between the vagina and the anus, which would facilitate the passage of the baby.

“There was no need for him to try and tear me apart with his hands and this is done several times. He basically does the entire birth doing this movement with my vagina, trying to open it up. Since he hasn’t had the cut, he tries it with hands,” reports Shantal.

Flávia Cintra: Was there also a time when he asked someone stronger for help to press on his belly?

Shantal: Yes. In fact, my tummy was pressed from the moment he arrived. He asks a doctor on his team to perform this maneuver that Kristeller calls. And then he asks the anesthesiologist to do it, because the anesthesiologist was stronger.

“Kristeller’s maneuver consists of putting pressure on the uterine fundus. It was described long ago in 1867 by a German obstetrician, but it is no longer recommended. The Ministry of Health itself, since the 2000s, has not recommended the use of Kristeller’s maneuver in childbirth care”, emphasizes Agnaldo Lopes, president of Febrasgo.

“When we saw the video, it really hit home. The first thing we did was to send him to Kalil and show him where we felt attacked. He gave me a mocking answer and blocked me on WhatsApp. In other words, he even shut me up. But seeing all the reports that appeared after similar stories and many much worse stories, I saw that the hole was actually lower”, says Shantal.

Shantal he asked for a police inquiry to be opened to investigate the conduct of doctor Renato Kalil, on December 14, and has already given a statement to the police. The Public Ministry awaits the conclusion of the police investigations and will assess the evidence for a possible complaint against Renato Kalil.

THE Fantastic spoke with two more women who claim to be victims of Kalil and accuse the doctor of sexual violence. See the article above.

Physician Renato Kalil responded to the accusations in a note written by his lawyer. He says he deeply regrets that a medical case is discussed through the media and social media, based on short edited excerpts from a video. And that due to ethical norms and professional secrecy, it cannot manifest itself publicly, but that this will be done in an “appropriate forum”.

Kalil also says that the drug cited by Shantal it was neither prescribed nor administered by him and the obstetric procedures followed with technical-ethical-scientific rigor. He also claims that he did not practice obstetric violence and that the editing of videos and speeches leads to misinterpretation. He says that he makes himself available to the Regional Council of Medicine of the state of São Paulo to prove his ethics and professional integrity, and he is available to the authorities to collaborate with all investigations to demonstrate his innocence.

