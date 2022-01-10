Shantal recalls obstetric violence by doctor Renato Kalil: ‘he tried to tear me with his hands’ – Country

Shantal Verdelho, 32, who accuses the doctor Renato Kalil of obstetric violence, spoke about the subject again this Sunday (9), in an interview with Fantastic. The digital influencer said that the professional insisted “several times” on tearing it with his bare hands to accelerate the birth of Domenica, her four-month-old daughter with the Mateus Verdelho model.

A video leaked on social networks shows the moment when the doctor suggests an episiotomy, which is a procedure in the region between the vagina and the anus (perineum), to facilitate the passage of the baby. However, Shantal says the doctor performs the maneuver with his hands.

“There was no need for him to try and tear me apart with his hands and this is done several times. He basically does the entire birth doing this movement with my vagina, trying to open it up. Since he hasn’t had the cut, he tries it with hands”, he remembers.

Shantal details that she had her belly pressed throughout the birth and the doctor even asked for the help of a “stronger” anesthesiologist to perform Kristeller’s maneuver.

This practice of pressure on the uterine fundus, however, “is no longer recommended” by the Ministry of Health since the 2000s, according to Agnaldo Lopes, president of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo).

The influencer reported that when watching the video of the birth and identifying the violence, she went to the doctor to show her dissatisfaction, but received from him “a mocking response” was blocked on WhatsApp.

On December 14, she asked for an inquiry to be opened and has already testified to the Civil Police. The Public Ministry will assess the evidence for a possible complaint against Kalil after the conclusion of the investigations.

Doctor denies accusations

In a note written by the lawyer, Renato Kalil deeply regrets that a medical case is discussed through the media and social networks, based on short edited excerpts of a video. The text considers that due to ethical standards and professional secrecy, the doctor cannot manifest himself publicly, but that this will be done in “appropriate forum”.

However, Kalil also claims that he did not practice obstetric violence and that the editing of videos and speeches leads to misinterpretation. He says that he makes himself available to the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo to prove his ethics and professional rectitude, and he is available to the authorities to collaborate with all investigations to demonstrate his innocence.