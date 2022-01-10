Shantal reveals that doctor insisted on a drug that could kill her

Shantal Verdelho, 32, spoke again about the obstetric violence suffered by doctor Renato Kalil. In an interview with “Fantástico”, the influencer explained the delay in making the complaint. “I didn’t want my daughter’s image exposed like that, because her arrival was horrible,” he began.

Shantal also said that the labor took 48 hours, but that the situation only got bad with the arrival of the professional. “I went into labor, I stayed at home having the first signs, the first contractions. At the hospital, it was approximately 12 hours. He arrived in the final two hours, very rushed and that’s when the mood of the birth changed. I didn’t understand that rush “, reported Shantal.

According to Verdelho, due to lack of dilation, Kalil still tried to force him to take a drug. “I wasn’t having dilation and, for that, he proposed the use of the drug more than once, misoprostol. But I knew there was a risk of death for someone who had a previous cesarean, and I did,” he narrated.

The doctor would still have suggested one andpisiotomy, a procedure in which a cut is made in the perineum to facilitate the baby’s exit. In an interview with the newsletter, a representative of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations, mentioned that the practice is effective, however, it should be avoided due to the damage that is caused to the patient.

In the video shown by “Fantástico” it is possible to see Shantal demonstrating pain when undergoing the procedure in question. “He kept urging Matheus to do the episiotomy, in a tone of ‘it’s going to tear here’, ‘I’d better cut it here.’ He kept saying that to Matheus as if I wasn’t there. the need for him to try to tear me apart with his hands and this was done several times. He spends the entire birth making the movement with my vagina, trying to open it with his hands, since there was no cut”, she revealed.

“My belly has been pressed since he arrived. He asks a doctor on his team to do it, then he asks the anesthesiologist to do it, because he was stronger. I complained that it hurt. He puts his whole body on top of my belly and it’s still strong,” she continues.

Despite the trauma, Shantal Verdelho claims he wants to reframe the episode. “I was very emotionally shaken when it happened. I went down to rock bottom and now I’m getting strong. I’m giving new meaning to history and maybe I’ll be able to save several women,” she concluded.

understand the case

In December 2021, an audio leaked from Shantal Verdelho alleging that he was the victim of obstetric violence during the birth of Domenica, his youngest daughter in her relationship with Mateus Verdelho. After the repercussion, the influencer revealed in her networks that she registered a police report against the doctor Renata Kalil for obstetric violence.

In the leaked audio, Shantal spoke about the alleged abuses suffered during childbirth. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like, ‘It’s rolled up, if you don’t have an episiotomy, you’ll be the same.’ He broke medical confidentiality. My sister found out [o sexo do bebê] by Instagram”, narrated the influencer in the sound archive.

In the same audio, Shantal even reveals that there are images of all the action. “Simply, when we watched the video of the birth, he cursed me during the entire labor. He says: ‘F*ck, do it. Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t do it properly. Fuckhead. How hateful. Don’t move.’ “she said, who amended. “After I saw everything, it was horrible.”

After Shantal’s account, other women went public to talk about their respective experiences with Renato Kalil, from ex-employee to ex-patient. Journalist Samantha Pearson, for example, defined the contact with the gynecologist as “traumatic”. “He looked at me and said: ‘your husband is handsome and if you don’t lose weight he will cheat on you’. I felt super humiliated, that’s the word, he made me feel humiliated several times,” said the journalist , in an interview with SP1.

Also in December 2021, the MP-SP Criminal Prosecutor’s Operational Support Center asked for another investigation against Kalil, this time regarding the accusation of Samantha Pearson. In all, according to the agency, three suspected crimes against patients involving psychological damage, nude images and injury were identified. At the time, in a press release, the gynecologist denied the allegations.