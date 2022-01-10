Shopping mall tenants ask for a reduction in operation after the advance of ômicron – 01/09/2022 -Panel SA

São Paulo

Ablos, an association that brings together chain stores such as TNG, Gregory, Any Any, Morana and Khelf, is going to take a request to shopping centers for opening hours to be reduced for a few weeks, according to Mauro Francis, president of the organization.

The shorter uptime would help retailers deal with the problem of understaffed employees who have been laid off after catching Covid or the flu in recent days. The proposal that has been discussed by shopkeepers would be to shorten the service to just one shift at this time of the most acute crisis of contagion.

For Francis, the measure would also be opportune because it would allow a reduction in costs at a time when the flow of customers is also lower. He says he does not intend to ask for a reduction in the rent.

The recent rise of Covid and flu is already affecting the operation of several sectors, from hospitals to restaurants. In aviation, Azul announced the cancellation of several flights after the increase in cases of crew members on leave last week.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco

