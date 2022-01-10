Shopping mall tenants ask for a reduction in operation after the advance of ômicron – 01/09/2022 -Panel SA

São Paulo
Ablos, an association that brings together chain stores such as TNG, Gregory, Any Any, Morana and Khelf, is going to take a request to shopping centers for opening hours to be reduced for a few weeks, according to Mauro Francis, president of the organization.
The shorter uptime would help retailers deal with the problem of understaffed employees who have been laid off after catching Covid or the flu in recent days. The proposal that has been discussed by shopkeepers would be to shorten the service to just one shift at this time of the most acute crisis of contagion.
For Francis, the measure would also be opportune because it would allow a reduction in costs at a time when the flow of customers is also lower. He says he does not intend to ask for a reduction in the rent.
The recent rise of Covid and flu is already affecting the operation of several sectors, from hospitals to restaurants. In aviation, Azul announced the cancellation of several flights after the increase in cases of crew members on leave last week.
with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to carry out independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates fruitful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet
Comments
Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper; the responsibility rests with the author of the message.