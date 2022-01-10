Sinead O’Connor reveals that son planned his own funeral a month before he died: ‘We all failed him’ – Monet

+



Shane, son of singer Sinead O'Connor (Photo: publicity)

Singer Sinead O’Connor revealed via Twitter that her 17-year-old son planned his own funeral a month before he died. The death of Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor was made public last Saturday, January 8th, through the singer’s posts on the same social network. She said the son “decided to end his earthly struggle.”

Amidst several posts lamenting what had happened and emphatically criticizing the Irish authorities and the hospital where the son was hospitalized before disappearing and being found lifeless, O’Connor exposed his son’s funeral plans in the last weeks of 2021 .

O’Connor told how his son was eventually relieved of his medical care by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), the Irish government’s youth mental health agency, even after he laid out his plans for his own funeral.

Sinead OConnor with her son dead at age 17 (Photo: reproduction)

The singer wrote: “A month ago Shane was taken to CAMHS after disappearing leaving suicide messages including detailed plans for his funeral. They dumped him. They said he had no plans. When objections were raised by the accompanying adult, they said, ‘planning a funeral is no different from planning a wedding.’

Then she completed in another tweet: “We all failed him.”

Sinead OConnor’s post revealing her son’s plans for his own funeral (Photo: Twitter)

The death of Sinead O’Connor’s son will be investigated by the Nation Review Panel (NRP), an Irish government body dedicated to investigating incidents involving children. The NRP’s involvement in the case was reported by Irish newspaper The Irish Times.

The British newspaper The Daily Star reports that O’Connor plans to sue Tallaght Hospital, a Dublin hospital where his son was hospitalized until the day of his disappearance, on 6 January.

The 55-year-old singer wrote in her posts: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and let no one follow your example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Singer Sinead OConnor (Photo: Getty Images)

Shane was one of four children born to Sinéad – who is also the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio. The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada ‘Davitt in 2018, also shared a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, whom she called her “blue-eyed baby” and “the light of my life.”

She wrote, “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The glow of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundaries can separate us.”

Shane, 17-year-old son of Sinead OConnor who was found dead on January 8, 2022 (Photo: Twitter)

The singer later criticized the Irish authorities for their “refusal to accept responsibility” and said that “many children died under her supervision”.

She complained that in the 26 hours that have passed since the discovery of Shane’s body, local government agencies have not contacted her family.

She then confirmed that she had already identified her son’s body: “I have now formally identified my son’s remains, Shane. God forgive the Irish State, I never will. Now they want to discuss ‘a press release’ with me. , no doubt, wanting me to join his efforts to make my son’s death look like it was not at the hands of the Irish State.”