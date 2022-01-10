Sinéad O’Connor’s son’s death will be investigated

The Irish Times newspaper revealed today (10) that the death of singer Sinéad O’Connor’s son will be investigated by the National Review Panel (NRP), an Irish government agency that investigates incidents involving children. The NRP’s involvement comes after the artist blames, through her Twitter profile, the Irish government and authorities for the loss of her son.
Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor was found dead on Jan. 8 after disappearing for two days. He fled the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where he was, after being hospitalized for attempted suicide. The news of his death was released by Sinéad itself, which published a publication stating that her son “has decided to end his earthly struggle”.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and let no one follow his example. My baby. Me I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
Before discovering Shane’s death, the artist posted on her Twitter account that she would sue the hospital for allowing her son to leave without permission or supervision if anything happened to him.
“I want to know why Lynn Ward of Tallaght Hospital, who was supposed to supervise my son 24/7, managed to let him get out of hand this morning when, seven days ago, he tried to kill himself twice “, he wrote.
“How does a traumatized seventeen-year-old who is under observation for a suicide attempt at Lynn Ward’s Tallaght Hospital just disappear? The hospital, of course, is refusing to take responsibility. What if something happens to mine? child while they should be taking care of him? Process,” he concluded.
Sinéad is the mother of three children, in addition to Shane – Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio. She recently changed her name to Shuhada ‘Davitt and also dedicated Bob Marley’s Ride Natty Ride song to her son.
“This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The glow of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundaries can separate us.”
After the dedication, she reported that “26 hours after they found her son’s body, government agencies still had not contacted his family.” She then said that her lawyer received a statement from the Tusla (Children and Family Agency of Ireland) lawyer stating that “he had been informed that his client (Sinéad) had been told that the identification of the remains was scheduled for this afternoon. “.
Sinéad revolted.
“Could Tusla realize, once and for all, that my son’s name isn’t ‘remains’? His name is Shane.”
Hours later, Sinéad returned to Twitter to report that he had recognized his son’s body.
“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. God forgive the Irish State, as I never will. Now they want to discuss with me ‘a press release,’ no doubt wanting me to join their efforts to do with may my son’s death appear to have not been at the hands of the Irish State.”
For ending the worst day of her life, the singer informed that she will take some time for herself to mourn and highlighted that “any statement coming from Tusla suggesting that a) they did their best b) cared or c) show sympathy for any one here other than her lawyers is a bullshit that has killed many children and will not be accepted. Many children are dying under Tusla’s nose.”
She also took the time to thank Riverside employees for all their love to her son and to Donal Lynny, Shane’s father. Sinéad also left a message to all teenagers and children who are attempting suicide, saying that “suicide will bring no peace, it’s a lie.”