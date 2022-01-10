Singer with covid-19 uses medicine without scientific evidence to treat disease; Look

The covid-19 singer was diagnosed along with his wife and 10-month-old son.
Lucas Lucco was one of the famous people who tested positive for covid-19 in recent days. Diagnosed along with his wife, Lorena Carvalho, and son Luca, who is only 10 months old, the singer canceled all the shows he would do in the next few days.
This weekend, while updating fans about his health, he revealed that he feels tired and that his son is the one with the most symptoms, such as coughing and sneezing. Lorena’s wife is asymptomatic. However, what caught our attention was the treatment used by the artist to treat the disease.
In one of the photos posted on his official Instagram profile, Lucco showed boxes of medicine, one of which is of ivermectin, which has no scientific evidence to fight covid-19. The drug is even part of the so-called “covid kit”, defended by President Jair Bolsonaro.
