Siston values ​​Varanda’s spirit at Corinthians and congratulates him for the goal: ‘You’re very motivated’

Corinthians played its second Copinha match this Friday. With goals from Felipe Augusto and Rodrigo Varanda, Timãozinho beat River, from Piauí, by 2-0. After the game, the team’s coach, Diogo Siston, didn’t spare words when talking about shirt 17.

“Veranda is a player whose mood on a daily basis and before the game is the most animated. Even though he is currently out of the starting line-up, he managed to bring that to the game. He is a player with good quality technical and that he is very motivated. The corner play, Felipe manages to sweep, if I’m not mistaken the ball also sweeps a player from River, and he’s on the second pole and scores the goal. Congratulations to him, but mainly for the delivery, for the motivation, for the joy he’s even having already played for the professional, for the joy that he’s really like the boy he is,” said the coach, in material released by the club after the duel. .

Varanda’s goal, scored in the second stage, was soon after his entry into the game. The forward replaced Giovane and teamed up with Felipe, who took the corner and found shirt 17 on the second pole. Entitled to the celebration dance, the boy showed great happiness for the goal scored.

The coach’s speech about the player’s personality is noticeable for those who are following Timão in Copinha. Backstage at the debut game, Varanda appears at the samba group in the dressing room, infecting everyone with his enthusiasm. Namely, both in the first and in the second game, the attacker left the bench.

Corinthians’ next match at Copinha is also the last in the group stage. Already classified, the team from Parque São Jorge will face São José on Monday, at 20h. The transmission is up to the SportTV.

