So far 11 players have left the São Paulo squad

São Paulo has already signed another four athletes for the next season: full-back Rafinha, attacking midfielder Alisson, goalkeeper Jandrei and attacking midfielder Nikão have arrived. But if there are new people coming to São Paulo, there is at least an entire team leaving the Tricolor Paulista. So far 11 players who belonged to the squad have left the team. All sectors of the club were discharged.

Among the goalkeepers, Lucas Perri was loaned to Náutico, while Denis Junior terminated and signed a definitive contract with Bahia, he arrived at the Steel Squadron on loan from São Paulo. Also in the defensive sector, the club lost three more players. On the right flank, Orejuela was loaned to Grêmio. Defender Bruno Alves also signed with Immortal on loan until June 2023. Rodrigo Freitas, on the other hand, has not renewed and is free on the market.

The sector where most players were laid off was the midfield. Willliam did not renew the contract and left the Tricolor. Benítez was in the team on loan from Independiente-ARG, and as he was not bought by São Paulo, he ended up closing with Grêmio. Liziero went on loan to Internacional. In addition to these Shaylon terminated the contract last season.

In attack, two players left the team, the Paraguayan Galeano was on loan from Rúbio Ñú-PAR and ended up not being bought. In addition to him, the Ecuadorian Rojas, who terminated his contract. Thus, Lucas Perri, Denis Junior, Orejuela, Bruno Alves, Rodrigo Freitas, William, Liziero, Benítez, Shaylon, Rojas, and Galeano left the team.