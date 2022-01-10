‘Soon I’ll be on the field’, says Rodrigo Caio; Fla defender is hospitalized – 01/09/2022

Rodrigo Caio, Flamengo’s defender, published on a social network, today (9), a video in which he thanks him for the messages of support he has received and says that he will soon be back on the pitch.

The red-black shirt 3 is hospitalized after an infection in one of the points resulting from the arthroscopy performed on his right knee in early December. Yesterday (8), he underwent a new procedure and, according to Marcio Tannure, manager of health and high performance at the club, the result should come out “within three to five days”.

“Speak up, guys! Stop by to thank you for the messages of support and affection. Gratitude for your supporters for my recovery. And also to say that I’m very well, I’m being very well taken care of by the entire medical department at Flamengo, and at the hospital , and I’m sure I’ll be back soon, doing what I love so much. (…) I’m very well, I’m with great strength and a lot of faith that everything will work out and soon I’ll be back on the field again , doing what I love,” he said.

Flamengo’s main cast will re-present itself tomorrow (10), at CT Ninho do Urubu, still without the defender. In addition to the return to activities, the day will also be the start of the work of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who will have his first contact with the group.