South Park will win a new game by The Magic Circle Studio

Question, developer that made famous for projects like The Magic Circle and Blackout Club, announced that it is working on a new game based on the South Park universe.

Question is now seeking a Lead Level Designer to work on a new video game set in the world of South Park. Details here: https://t.co/iAR0yFO3GF — Question (@question_games) January 5, 2022

Unfortunately the ad is much more of a job offer than a big reveal of the game, so you can’t really know what to expect from the title. The tweet just says: “Question is now looking for a lead level designer to work on a new video game set in the world of South Park.”

South Park’s latest foray into the world of PC and console gaming was South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth. Both games were produced by Ubisoft, with the second still being developed by Ubisoft San Francisco.

Now it’s hard to imagine that the producer will have any involvement with this new game by Question, which opens up speculation that perhaps the creators of the series – Trey Parker and Matt Stone – want to take the South Park universe to some new format.

So we want to know about Voxel readers. What format do you think would work well with South Park’s irreverent humor and unique artistic style? The Question was probably approached by the way it worked with a metalinguistic sense of humor in The Magic Circle, so it’s worth checking out their game to know a little more what to expect.