Spain: second girl dies after bouncy castle accident – News

A four-year-old girl died as a result of injuries sustained after a bouncy castle being blown away by a gust of wind in the town of Mislata, in Spain, informed the authorities this Monday (10). The accident also killed an eight-year-old girl.

Another seven children were injured after falling from the top of the castle – installed during the Christmas festivities in Mislata – on 4 January.

“We have to mourn the death of the second girl who was seriously injured by the accident at the amusement park attraction,” Mislata City Council said in a statement on Monday.

After the new death, the city that had already decreed three days of mourning and suspended the Three Kings Day celebrations after the death of the first child, decided to extend the period until Wednesday.

The other children, with minor injuries, were discharged the day after the accident. Police opened an investigation to determine whether the bouncy castle met all safety standards.

The tragedy occurred just days after another similar accident in Australia, where six children died in mid-December. Tragedy occurred when a large bouncy castle was blown away during a school holiday party on the island of Tasmania.