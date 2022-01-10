SPFC closes with five reinforcements and another three may arrive; see names

São Paulo is gradually changing the profile of its squad for this season. At the end of the last Brazilian Championship, the club’s management decided that it was necessary to reformulate the squad. In addition to departures, which were not few, the Morumbi club opted to go to the market after seasoned players, more husky.

On the right-back, for example, a chronic problem at São Paulo, came the experienced Rafinha. At 36, he signed with the tricolor until the end of 2022 with the option of another one depending on goals to be met. To the middle came two more players from the South.

Alisson (28), who was at Grêmio, and Patrick (29), ex-Internacional, will also join São Paulo. The first had already been announced in December. Patrick, in turn, was confirmed this Saturday. Both already lived a certain wear with their respective fans.

The big surprise was the unexpected arrangement with Nikão. Before practically right at Inter, an obstacle in the bureaucratic part with the gauchos caused the player’s destiny to be changed. According to ge.com, the hammer was hit into a four-year bond. For goal, came Jandrei, who in 2021 defended Santos.

Who can still arrive in São Paulo?

At the request of Rogério Ceni, the board is looking for names for three sectors: defender, high midfielder and a forward who plays around the edges. For the latter sector, Soteldo is plan A. There are ongoing negotiations with Toronto, from Canada, but there is still no outcome.

In between, some possibilities were speculated. Thiago Gomes (Grêmio), Rodrigo Dourado (Inter) and Marlon Freitas (Atlético-GO). A cheap option is the boy Pablo, from Cotia and featured in Copinha. For the defense, Kannemann would be on the agenda.

SPFC closes five reinforcements