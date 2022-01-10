Was the hero’s reasoning right?

Spider-Man: No Return Home managed the surprising feat of bringing together the biggest villains in the history of the stubborn in a single feature, but one of the most memorable scenes in the film ended up coming from the confrontation with another hero: Doctor Strange. In the Mirror Dimension, to overcome mystical powers, the Peter parker (Tom Holland) appealed to the strength of mathematics. But after all, what is this formula that managed to defeat a master of magic? The Legion of Heroes spoke with two mathematicians to understand the science of the film.

What formula does Spider-Man use against Doctor Strange?

The equation Peter mentions in the movie is the Archimedes Spiral. When he realized that Doctor Strange’s magical dimension operated according to the laws of geometry, with pieces of New York floating around him, Peter soon figured he could apply the same rules that govern this form. After all, this is a spiral that repeats itself in different corners of nature, describing everything from webs made by a spider to the outline of galaxies. Pretty crazy, right?

Generally speaking, the Spiral of Archimedes describes the movement of a point on a straight line. Only this line is moving at a constant speed around a fixed point. Pretty cool on paper, but the movie doesn’t go into the details of how the hero uses theory to trap Doctor Strange in practice. All we know are the parts of his reasoning he speaks aloud: “Radius root, divide by pi and trace the points along the line,” translating from the original in English.

The point is, when watching this same scene in other languages, Peter always ends up saying something slightly different. In the version dubbed in Brazil, for example, the hero simplifies the calculation to: “Square root, divide by pi, establish flow along the curve”. In other languages, like Latin American Spanish, it manages to be even more generic, which is good.

Does Spider-Man’s Math: No Return Home Make Sense?

To be very direct… Not really. Both mathematicians consulted by our team praised the idea of trying to apply the Spiral of Archimedes in this scene, but the execution left something to be desired.

The strategy itself is very ingenious. In the film, observing a pattern similar to the Spiral of Archimedes in the way the city’s rubble was floating in the Mirror Dimension, Spider-Man tried to use his webs to undo the classic shape, trapping Strange at its center in the process.

Remember I said that this spiral describes the movement of a point on a straight line that is going around a curve? So, in Spider-Man’s plan, the floating fragments were forming this curved line and the Doctor Strange would be the fixed point of the equation. So far so good and mentioning the Spiral of Archimedes makes sense… Now when let’s look at the formula used…

If we tried to follow Peter’s calculation in his head, we would have a completely different spiral in the end. In reality, it wouldn’t actually be a spiral, but rather a strange curve that wouldn’t meet at the center as planned. Thus, according to his own mathematical operations, Peter Parker would completely miss your opponent, losing your advantage in battle.

There is a vague relationship between the Spiral of Archimedes and other spiral formulas, such as that of Fermat, Fibonacci and logarithmic, which makes the translation differences even more peculiar. The less specific the formula used in the translations, the closer they get to being right, so point to Brazil in this case!

But does that spoil the movie?

It seems like Peter Parker is that kind of student who gets the right question, but ends up getting all the counts wrong in the process. Who ever, right?

But even stumbling over calculations, like good teachers, the mathematicians we interviewed praised the effort of trying to insert math in a fun way into last year’s most popular movie. In these specific questions, it is always valid to assume that the film used a poetic license. After all, the formula Peter spoke aloud might just be brain sketches to guide the launch of his webs, and in the end, we’re judging the boy by taking into account only incomplete parts of his thinking. You can’t judge.

What we can judge is the indisputable quality of Spider-Man: No Return Home, which pays a great tribute to the decades that the Neighborhood friend continues to cheer us up in cinemas, always with great humility, courage and responsibility. When he’s not teaching us lessons in how to be a better person, the hero takes his time to teach us the importance of math. As Uncle Ben, or in some cases Aunt May would say, “with great (mathematical) powers come great responsibilities“.

What did you think of this scene? Do you have any theories on how Spider’s calculations might have worked? Be sure to comment!

Many thanks to the mathematicians who responded to our call for help, like a true hero, even if they prefer to remain anonymous. Understandable. After all, the best heroes wear a mask!

