State: ABC wins the Globe by 4 to 2 at Frasqueirão – 01/09/2022 – Notícia

ABC beat Globo by 4-2, at Frasqueirão stadium, this Sunday afternoon (9), in the debut of the two teams in the Potiguar Championship. The match had an audience of 2,292 spectators for an income of R$27,960.00.

Magnus Birth ABC turned first half in advantage against Globo

Coach Moacir Júnior climbed the ABC with eight news in relation to the previous season. Only Felipinho, Alan Dias and Wallyson were in the group that got access to the Series C of the Brazilian Championship in 2021.

In the team of Águia, which is trying to win the state championship, Hugo Chacon kept Nino as a starter and left Hiltinho as an option. In the attack, Rômulo, who arrived a few days ago, was chosen.

At 9 minutes, Globo opened the scoring in a “grotesque” failure by ABC goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira. The shirt 1 went wrong and the ball was left for Adílio to score.

After that a sequence of errors from the two teams determined the score in the first stage of the game. At 12, the Águia defense scored silly and Alan Dias, alone, with his head, took advantage of the rebound and drew. At 14, another mistake in marking the team from Ceará-Mirim and this time it was Jefinho who took advantage of the ball that was left in the area to turn the game in favor of ABC.

But the failures didn’t stop there. Adílio received the ball without marking inside the ABC area and tied for Globo in the 25th minute. But the joy was short-lived in the Eagle. Four minutes later in yet another scoring error, Thalyson made the third for ABC.

On the way back to the second half, Hugo Chacon, noticing the ABC’s faulty marking, sent Hiltinho to the field in place of Nino. O Globo gained momentum in the middle and almost scored in the 8th minute when Rômulo came out in front of the goal and goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira saved Alvinegro.

But it was ABC who changed the score once again. On minute 18, Kelvin received it at the entrance to the area and gave a “magical” pass to Thalyson. The shirt 21 kicked strong and without defense for André Zuba.

After the fourth goal, Alvinegro held the score and still had chances to expand, on counterattacks, but ended up losing opportunities and the game ended 4-2 for ABC.

Other game:

Power and Light 2 x 1 ASSU