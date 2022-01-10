State of Play may return in February and “must be big”

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you are most likely looking forward to the arrival of February. After all, there are some big shots coming, with an emphasis on Horizon Forbidden West, of course. But it seems that Sony has one more surprise in store for the next month: the return of State of Play.

Two leakers have addressed the matter in recent days. AccountNGT, made famous with some Star Wars Eclipse leaks, and Tom Henderson, which often discloses insider PlayStation-related information. And what caught the most attention, besides the date, is that they both treat the next event as something big.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month’s media events and past PlayStation dates. It’ll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

According to Tom, in the tweet above, based on the month’s events in general and Sony’s track record, the company is likely to make its announcements next month. The chances of it being a State of Play are great, “but it will be very big” in his opinion. Could the theme be God of War Ragnarok?

What can we see in the next State of Play

Obviously, everything is still in the rumor field, and we have no guarantee that there will be a State of Play anytime soon. But if that’s really true, what would you like to see at the event? In addition to God of War, there are some interesting titles that would be very interesting to have updates on, such as Hogwarts Legacy and Gran Turismo 7, plus more PS VR2 details.

It is worth remembering that the last State of Play, in October 2021, was not the most popular, and only brought information about titles such as Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Death’s Door, First Class Trouble. Will Sony Pay Off Now? It only remains to wait (and stay in the crowd).