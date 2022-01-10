Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Rising US bond yields continue to put US equities under pressure after a labor market report showed inflation is still bubbling up. News about Covid-19 is shaky. Vale (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) halt operations because of the rains.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, January 10th.

1. Rains in Minas Gerais affect companies

The intense rains that occurred in Minas Gerais forced Vale and Usiminas to temporarily stop part of their operations in the state. The storms are a consequence of the La Niña phenomenon, which has been punishing the region and southern Bahia in recent weeks.

The Southeast and South Systems to ensure the safety of its employees and communities. Train circulation on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) was also affected, preventing the flow of material from the Brucutu mine and the Mariana complex.

Mineração Usiminas (Musa), controlled by the steel company, operates in Itatiaiuçu (MG), but guaranteed that the supply of raw material will not be affected. In addition, on Saturday, 08, level 1 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) was activated for its Central Dam, which has been deactivated since 2014.

2. American earnings increase after payrolls

US bond yields continued their bullish march after the US jobs report on Friday again highlighted the tightening of the labor market, with a sharper-than-expected rise in wage costs and a larger-than-expected decline. expected in the unemployment rate.

Analysts at Goldman Saches now predict 4 increases in Federal Reserve interest rates this year, and there was no contradiction from Richmond Chairman Tom Barkin, who in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal said a rate hike as early as March is “conceivable”.

The yield on the interest rate-sensitive was holding close to a two-year high of 0.87%, while the benchmark yield rose to 1.78%. European bond yields stabilized after climbing to the highest level in a few years last week.

3. Effects of Ômicron

The changing nature of the pandemic was evident in new data from around the world. Optimists will be applauded for signs from the UK, the first advanced economy to record a wave of the Ômicron variant, suggesting that new infections have peaked in the capital London without straining the healthcare system.

Pessimists, however, will point to rising caseloads from the US, India and Australia, along with a parallel rise in frontline worker absenteeism across the service sector, particularly in healthcare.

Ômicron effectively destroyed Australia’s zero Covid policy, which ran for two years until last week. However, China is still sticking to that line, with a massive testing campaign in the port city of Tianjin after two locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were discovered last week.

4. American stock market

US equities are likely to open lower as technology again underperforms against a backdrop of higher bond yields. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity costs of betting on companies with only long-term profit prospects, and the turn in long-term rates has cruelly exposed the sky-high valuations of many of these companies.

At around 8:55 am, the and the {{8874|futures of the 100}} retreated 0.12% and 0.33%, respectively.

Investors await consumer price inflation data later in the week. Attention may focus on a JP Morgan (NYSE:) retail conference ahead of the traditional start of the earnings season on Friday, when Wall Street blue chips begin reporting. Cannabis company Tilray (:) leads a small earnings schedule on Monday.

5. Oil prices decline as production disruptions are overcome

Oil prices have stabilized as declines in exports from Kazakhstan and Libya started to ease last week. The enterprise led by Chevron (NYSE:) which operates Tengiz, a 600,000 barrel-a-day field in Kazakhstan, said on Sunday that the field is gradually returning to normal production levels after protests halted production last week.

Meanwhile, in Libya, work on an export pipeline that reduced 200,000 b/d of its exports last week is complete, allowing the country to produce a total of 900,000 b/d. Tensions related to the country’s smoldering civil war are still ensuring that production remains well below the country’s potential.

At 8:59 am, oil futures were down 0.14% to $78.79 a barrel, while oil futures were down 0.15% to $81.63.