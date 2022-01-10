Still without Cano and Felipe Melo, Fluminense kicks off in 2022 and has another case of Covid-19 | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense’s 2022 has started! after a lively vacation, the tricolor cast reappeared this Monday morning at CT Carlos Castilho and kicked off the pre-season in another year full of expectations, with the dispute for the second Libertadores in a row and with reinforcements that excited the crowd. But two of them were already absent that first day: Felipe Melo and Germán Cano caught Covid-19 during recess and have been in isolation since last week. The striker was unable to return from Argentina and for that reason has not even been officially announced by the club.

The steering wheel was on vacation at his beach house in Maresias, on the north coast of São Paulo, and used his social media to make it public that he and his wife tested positive and are in isolation with mild symptoms. The forward is in Argentina and would arrive last Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, but with the contamination, he had to reschedule the trip for the next Wednesday. He is asymptomatic.

More cases emerged on resubmission, but a smaller number than expected given the recent increase in infected people in Brazil. On Sunday, only four of the more than 50 employees tested tested positive and are already in isolation. this monday it was the players’ turn, and only one, whose name has not yet been released, was diagnosed with the virus and you will also have to quarantine.

1 of 3 CT Carlos Castilho, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC CT Carlos Castilho, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

The club monitors the new guidelines that reduce the time required for quarantine for the infected. Last Wednesday, the municipal health secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz, reduced the period of isolation from 10 to seven days. And in asymptomatic cases, the period can be reduced to five days, as long as under the guidance of a doctor.

If the number of infected in the squad were large, it could further compromise the tricolor preparation, which no longer counts with Cano and Felipe Melo, for the beginning of 2022. Carioca starts on January 26, and Fluminense plans to go with force maximum and use the State as a kind of laboratory to define the best team to face Millonarios, from Colombia, on February 22, by Pre-Libertadores.

2 of 3 João Neto was the first to post a photo on the CT in the re-presentation — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram João Neto was the first to post a photo on the CT in the re-presentation — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

