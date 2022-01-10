Surveyed by America, Gilberto presented by Arab Emirates club

Gilberto was announced as a reinforcement
photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Gilberto was announced as a reinforcement of Al Wasl, led by Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann

In the search for reinforcements for the dispute of a historic season, the America even probed the hiring of center forward Gilberto, ex-Bahia. However, the Alviverde board was surprised by the values ​​requested by the athlete, considered outside the reality of the club. The striker ended up getting his transfer right and, this Sunday, it was introduced fur Al Wasl, From United Arab Emirates.

Bahian press reports say that the striker should receive around R$800,000 a month at the new club. The Arab team led by Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann. In Dubai, the 32-year-old forward will be the partner of Ramiro, ex-Grmio and Corinthians, of defender Adryelson, who belongs to Sport.

Gilberto has been featured in the tricolor attack in the last four seasons, scoring 83 goals in 189 games. In 2021, there were 26 goals scored, 15 of them in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. However, the striker’s goals failed to keep Bahia in the First National Division and the club will play in Serie B in 2022.

This Friday, America announced its first reinforcement for the attack. It is the striker Everaldo, who belongs to Corinthians and was loaned to Sport. The 27-year-old player comes to Coelho on loan until the end of 2022 with the option to buy.

However, Everaldo arrives more as a reinforcement for Ademir’s vacancy, at the end, than in the center of the attack. The center forward position should still be one in which the American leadership should concentrate the greatest efforts.

So far, the club has confirmed the signings of defenders Germn Conti and der Ferreira, from midfielder Ramirez, in addition to striker Everaldo.

Reformulations

America has also managed to renew important players. So far, goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, left-back Marlon, right-back Patric, defensive midfielder Juninho and forwards Felipe Azevedo and Berro have been extended.

On the other hand, Coelho has confirmed the departures of right-backs Diego Ferreira and Thalys, defenders Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Anderson, left-backs Alan Ruschel and Lucas Luan, defensive midfielder Ramon and Sabino, midfielders Marcelo Toscano , Geovane, Bruno Nazrio and Isaque, and the forwards Ribamar, Chrigor, Luiz Fernando, Vito and Ademir.

Who stays in America for 2022

Who does not stay in America in 2022

Right-back Diego Ferreira, who started most of the 2020 season, lost space
Right-back Diego Ferreira, who started most of the 2020 season, lost space in 2021 and had no renewed contract with America for 2022. He has a pass linked to Tombense – photo: Divulgao/America
Right-back Thalys was loaned to ABC-RN until
Right-back Thalys was loaned to ABC-RN until the end of this 2022 season. The player has a contract with America until December 2023 – photo: Joo Zebral/America
Anderson n
Defender Anderson will not stay in America for the next season. The defender was hired by FC Vizela, from Portugal. – photo: Joo Zebral / America
Defender Eduardo Bauermann, starting virtually the entire 2021 season,
Defender Eduardo Bauermann, starter for practically the entire 2021 season, is another to follow new paths. He has advanced negotiations with Santos and has already said goodbye to America – photo: Divulgao/America
Revealed in Coelho's youth category, left-back Lucas Luan says goodbye
Revealed in Coelho’s youth category, left-back Lucas Luan says goodbye to America after four years at the club – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Left-back Alan Ruschel, on loan from Cruzeiro, no.
Left-back Alan Ruschel, on loan from Cruzeiro, will not stay in America for next season. The player lost space in the team with the technical growth of the top competitor Marlon – photo: Mouro Panda / America
The Sabino steering wheel, creates from the base of the Am
The defensive midfielder Sabino, created from the base of America, will not remain at the club in 2022. He was little used in the 2021 season – photo: Divulgao/America
Young midfielder Ramon, 23, doesn't
Young midfielder Ramon, 23, will not remain in America for next season. The player, on loan from Internacional, will defend the colors of Atltico-GO in 2022 – photo: Marina Almeida / America
Attacking midfielder Geovane, who has a pass linked to the S
Attacking midfielder Geovane, who has a pass linked to So Paulo, will return to the São Paulo club in 2022. He has not had his contract renewed for America – photo: Divulgao/America
Attacking midfielder Bruno Naz
Attacking midfielder Bruno Nazrio also leaves America at the end of the 2021 season. After a good start to the year, with participations in goals in the Minas Gerais Championship, the athlete dropped in productivity and was a frequent figure on the bench – photo: Divulgao/America
Attacking midfielder Marcelo Toscano n
Attacking midfielder Marcelo Toscano will not represent Coelho next season. The club has already made a post saying goodbye to the athlete, which totals more than 100 games with the shirt of America – photo: Joo Zebral / America
Attacking midfielder Isaac is also
Attacking midfielder Isaac also leaves America. He played in just three matches and returned to Grmio in 2022 – photo: Divulgao/America
Without taking the field by Am
Without taking the field for America, forward Luiz Fernando leaves the club at the end of the 2021 season. He returns to Tombense, the club holding his rights – photo: Divulgao/America
marked in history
Marked in the history of America, Ademir was the big name of the 2021 season and leave Coelho. He defends the colors of rival Atltico in 2022 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
forward Ribamar n
Striker Ribamar failed to take advantage of the opportunities he had in America. Thus, the club will not renew with the player for the next season – photo: Mouro Panda / America
Loaned by RB Bragantino and little used in Am
Loaned by RB Bragantino and little used in America, striker Chrigor will not remain at Lanna Drummond in 2022 – photo: Joo Zebral / America
Vit striker
Striker Vito was loaned to Confiana-SE until the end of June, when his contract with America also ends.

See all Series A team signings for 2022

germ
Germn Conti, defender (America) – photo: Disclosure/America
der, defender (America) – photo: Disclosure/America
Everaldo, forward (Am
Everaldo, forward (America) – photo: Disclosure/America
ndio Ramrez, midfielder (America) – photo: Divulgation/America
Pablo Siles, midfielder (Athletico-PR)
Pablo Siles, midfielder (Athletico-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Matheus Felipe, defender (Athletico-PR)
Matheus Felipe, defender (Athletico-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Dellatorre, attacker (Atl
Dellatorre, forward (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Renan, goalkeeper (Atl
Renan, goalkeeper (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Ramon, steering wheel (Atl
Ramon, steering wheel (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Leandro Barcia, forward (Atl
Leandro Barcia, forward (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Ademir, striker (Atl
Ademir, forward (Atltico) – photo: Disclosure/Atltico
F
Fbio Gomes, forward (Atltico)
Vin
Vincius Lopes, forward (Botafogo) – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Klaus, defender (Botafogo)
Klaus, defender (Botafogo) – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Fabinho, steering wheel (Botafogo
Fabinho, steering wheel (Botafogo – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Richardson, steering wheel (Cear
Richardson, steering wheel (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/Cear
Michel Macedo, right-back (Cear
Michel Macedo, right-back (Cear)
Richard, steering wheel (Supper
Richard, steering wheel (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Nino to
Nino Paraba, right-back (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Iury Castilho, forward (Cear
Iury Castilho, forward (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Victor Lu
Victor Lus, left-back (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
eg
Egdio, left-back (Coritiba) – photo: Lucas Meron/Fluminense
Pablo Garcia, attacking midfielder (Coritiba)
Pablo Garcia, attacking midfielder (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
Alef Manga, forward (Coritiba)
Alef Manga, forward (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
R
Rgis, sock (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
Paulinho, steering wheel (Corinthians)
Paulinho, steering wheel (Corinthians) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians
Rodriguinho, sock (Cuiab
Rodriguinho, sock (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Kelvin Osorio, midfielder (Cuiab
Kelvin Osorio, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Igor Cari
Igor Caris, left-back (Cuiab) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mark
Marco Silva, steering wheel (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Alesson, forward (Cuab
Alesson, forward (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Andr
Andr Lus, forward (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Marquinhos, forward (Cuab
Marquinhos, forward (Cuiab) – photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Cristhian Rivas, steering wheel (Cuiab
Cristhian Rivas, steering wheel (Cuiab) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Juan Ojeda, defender (Cuiab
Juan Ojeda, defender (Cuiab) – photo: AFP / NORBERTO DUARTE
Vald
Valdvia, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Paulo Sousa, t
Paulo Sousa, coach (Flemish) – photo: Divulgao/Flemish
Felipe Melo, midfielder (Fluminense)
Felipe Melo, midfielder (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Abel Braga, t
Abel Braga, coach (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Willian, forward (Fluminense)
Willian, forward (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Mario Pineida, left-back (Fluminense)
Mario Pineida, left-back (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
David Duarte, defender (Fluminense)
David Duarte, defender (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Nathan, midfielder (Fluminense)
Nathan, midfielder (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Anthony Landazuri, right back/back (Fortaleza)
Anthony Landazuri, right-back/back (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Brayan Ceballos, defender (Fortress)
Brayan Ceballos, defender (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Wagner Leonardo, defender (Fortress)
Wagner Leonardo, defender (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Fernando Miguel, goalkeeper (Fortaleza)
Fernando Miguel, goalkeeper (Fortaleza)
Vin
Vincius, forward (Gois) – photo: Divulgao/Gois
Caetano, defender (Goi
Caetano, defender (Gois) – photo: Divulgao/Gois
Alexander Medina, t
Alexander Medina, technician (International) – photo: Disclosure/International
Wesley, striker (International)
Wesley, forward (International) – photo: Divulgao/Inter
D
D’Alessandro, attacking midfielder (International) – photo: Twitter / Reproduo
Liziero, midfielder (International)
Liziero, midfielder (International) – photo: Disclosure/International
Rodrigo Bassani, midfielder (Youth)
Rodrigo Bassani, midfielder (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
Ç
Csar Augusto, goalkeeper (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
H
Hlio Borges, striker (Youth)
Danilo Boza, defender (Youth)
Danilo Boza, defender (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
R
Rmulo, half (Youth) – photo: Publicity/Youth
Marcelo Lomba, goalkeeper (Palmeiras)
Marcelo Lomba, goalkeeper (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Eduard Atuesta, midfielder (Palm trees)
Eduard Atuesta, half (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Rafael Navarro, forward (Palmeiras)
Rafael Navarro, forward (Palmeiras)
Already
Jalson, sock (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Eduardo Bauermann, defender (Santos)
Eduardo Bauermann, defender (Santos) – photo: Divulgao/America
Bruno Oliveira, midfielder (Santos)
Bruno Oliveira, midfielder (Santos) – photo: Reproduo/Instagram
Rafinha, right-back (S
Rafinha, right-back (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
Jandrei, goalkeeper (S
Jandrei, goalkeeper (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
lisson, midfielder (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
Patrick, midfielder (S
Patrick, midfielder (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/Internacional

