Surveyed by America, Gilberto presented by Arab Emirates club

photo: Reproduction/Social Media Gilberto was announced as a reinforcement of Al Wasl, led by Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann In the search for reinforcements for the dispute of a historic season, the America even probed the hiring of center forward Gilberto, ex-Bahia. However, the Alviverde board was surprised by the values ​​requested by the athlete, considered outside the reality of the club. The striker ended up getting his transfer right and, this Sunday, it was introduced fur Al Wasl, From United Arab Emirates.

Bahian press reports say that the striker should receive around R$800,000 a month at the new club. The Arab team led by Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann. In Dubai, the 32-year-old forward will be the partner of Ramiro, ex-Grmio and Corinthians, of defender Adryelson, who belongs to Sport.

Gilberto has been featured in the tricolor attack in the last four seasons, scoring 83 goals in 189 games. In 2021, there were 26 goals scored, 15 of them in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. However, the striker’s goals failed to keep Bahia in the First National Division and the club will play in Serie B in 2022.

This Friday, America announced its first reinforcement for the attack. It is the striker Everaldo, who belongs to Corinthians and was loaned to Sport. The 27-year-old player comes to Coelho on loan until the end of 2022 with the option to buy.

However, Everaldo arrives more as a reinforcement for Ademir’s vacancy, at the end, than in the center of the attack. The center forward position should still be one in which the American leadership should concentrate the greatest efforts.

So far, the club has confirmed the signings of defenders Germn Conti and der Ferreira, from midfielder Ramirez, in addition to striker Everaldo.

Reformulations

America has also managed to renew important players. So far, goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, left-back Marlon, right-back Patric, defensive midfielder Juninho and forwards Felipe Azevedo and Berro have been extended.