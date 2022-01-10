Sweden: drone helps save life for man with cardiac arrest – News

A 71-year-old man was rescued by a drone after suffering cardiac arrest in Trollhättan, Sweden. The country’s emergency services began using the equipment to help patients before an ambulance arrived at the emergency room.

The drone fulfilled its first aid delivery purpose on December 9, 2021. The equipment can be very useful in helping to save lives in less accessible places.

In Trollhättan, the elderly man was first rescued by a doctor named Mustafa Ali, who was on his way to work when he saw the victim passed out. Upon verifying that the man had no heartbeat, the doctor applied the technique of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him.

Ali resorted to the emergency service and, upon receiving help, noticed the change in care: “A few minutes later, I saw something flying above my head. It was a drone with a defibrillator!”, he recalled, according to Everdrone, a company that supplies the drones that help in medical emergencies.

Everdrone claims this is the first time a drone has helped save the life of a patient who has suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

“I can’t express in words how grateful I am for this new technology and the rapid delivery of the defibrillator. If it weren’t for the drone, I probably wouldn’t be here,” said the patient, who has fully recovered.

The drone service can currently help 200,000 Swedish residents and is expected to expand to more locations in Europe this year.