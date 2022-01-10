Switch Pro: Analyst Says Nintendo Will Not Release Improved Console Version

According to Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis, those waiting for the launch of a Switch Pro this year should review their concepts, as he believes Nintendo is not interested in the new model.
I currently expect the console market to be pretty middling in 2022 as Switch sales have been declining and we’re coming off an amazing two years for console gaming. Even so, the Nintendo Switch device family will be the best selling of 2022, with around 21 million sold to consumers, driven by the launch of the OLED Switch. I don’t wait for Switch Pro to be released in 2022.
We have a next-gen Nintendo console in our predictions for the end of 2024, so I’m convinced the Pro model isn’t going to show up at all.
Rumors about the release of a next-gen console also started circulating last year, which wouldn’t be a big surprise if it were actually released in late 2024, which would give the Nintendo Switch a lifecycle. 7 years old, which is a great time for a Nintendo console.
In addition, there are several rumors about the games the company has yet to announce for this generation, which means that the current hardware still has a little more “firewood to burn” before the release of a new console.
Do you think it’s time for Nintendo to work on a new console?