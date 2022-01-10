Switch Pro: Analyst Says Nintendo Will Not Release Improved Console Version

According to Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis, those waiting for the launch of a Switch Pro this year should review their concepts, as he believes Nintendo is not interested in the new model.

I currently expect the console market to be pretty middling in 2022 as Switch sales have been declining and we’re coming off an amazing two years for console gaming. Even so, the Nintendo Switch device family will be the best selling of 2022, with around 21 million sold to consumers, driven by the launch of the OLED Switch. I don’t wait for Switch Pro to be released in 2022.

We have a next-gen Nintendo console in our predictions for the end of 2024, so I’m convinced the Pro model isn’t going to show up at all.