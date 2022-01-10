T cells from common colds may protect against Covid-19, study finds

by Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) – High levels of T cells generated by common colds caused by coronaviruses could provide protection against Covid-19, a study by Imperial College London published on Monday found, which could guide approaches to a second generation of vaccines.

Immunity against Covid-19 is a complex picture, and although there is evidence of decreased antibody levels six months after vaccination, it is believed that T cells also play a vital role in providing protection.

The study, which began in September 2020, looked at levels of cross-reactive T cells generated by previous common colds in 52 household contacts shortly after exposure to Covid-19-positive cases to see if they would develop the infection.

The 26 who did not develop the infection were found to have significantly higher levels of these T cells than those who were infected. Imperial College did not say how long T-cell protection would last.

“We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses such as the common cold may protect against Covid-19 infection,” said study author Rhia Kundu.

The authors of the study, published in Nature Communications, said the internal proteins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which are the focus of T cells, could offer an alternative target for vaccine manufacturers.

Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein, which regularly mutates, creating variants such as Ômicron, which diminish the effectiveness of vaccines against symptomatic infections.

“In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T cells that we identified undergo much less mutation,” said Professor Ajit Lalvani, co-author of the study.

“Consequently, they are highly conserved among the various variants of Sars-CoV-2, including Ômicron. New vaccines that include these internally conserved proteins would therefore induce broadly protective T cell responses that should protect against current and future variants of Sars-CoV-2.”

