T cells from common colds may protect against covid-19, study says – 01/10/2022

LONDON (Reuters) – High levels of T cells generated by the common cold caused by coronavirus may provide protection against Covid-19, a study by Imperial College London found published on Monday, which could direct approaches to a second generation of infections. vaccines.

Immunity against Covid-19 is a complex picture, and while there is evidence of declining antibody levels six months after vaccination, T cells are also believed to play a vital role in providing protection.

The study, which began in September 2020, looked at levels of cross-reactive T cells generated by previous common colds in 52 household contacts shortly after exposure to Covid-19 positive cases to see if they would develop the infection.

The 26 who did not develop the infection were found to have significantly higher levels of these T cells than those who were infected. Imperial College did not say how long T-cell protection would last.

“We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses, such as the common cold, can protect against Covid-19 infection,” said study author Rhia Kundu.

The authors of the study, published in Nature Communications, said the internal proteins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which are the focus of T cells, could offer an alternative target for vaccine manufacturers.

Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein, which regularly mutates, creating variants such as the omicron that decrease the effectiveness of vaccines against symptomatic infections.

“In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T cells that we identified undergo far fewer mutations,” said Professor Ajit Lalvani, co-author of the study.

“Consequently, they are highly conserved among the various variants of Sars-CoV-2, including the omicron. New vaccines that include these internal conserved proteins would therefore induce broadly protective T cell responses that should protect against current and future variants of Sars.” -CoV-2.”