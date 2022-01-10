Tadeu gives participant tips and Jade Picon is appointed

The presenter Tadeu Schmidt revealed yesterday in “Fantástico” some details of the participants of “BBB 22”, which opens on January 17th. The list of names begins to be released tomorrow by TV Globo.

To the former program, Tadeu said that Boninho was already giving away some spoilers and detailed the states of origin of the confined — without revealing the names yet.

You can write it down: on ‘BBB 22’ there are people from Minas [Gerais] Ceará, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba and other states. Thaddeus Schmidt

He also described the professions of some of them: teacher, public relations, medical student, influencer and actor.

Tadeu also cheered up the fans and released characteristics of some confined.

“There’s one who couldn’t live with friends because he couldn’t stand sharing a house with rowdies — this one will have an easy life at ‘BBB’, it’ll be refreshing. It’s customary to press the flush button with your foot! Who does that? There are people who say they only eat junk food in the street, hidden from their family,” he said.

On social networks, names started to be aired as possible participants after the tips. One of them was from youtuber Jade Picon: she already said in a video that she “always flushes with her foot” in the video “10 Strange Things About Me”.

Another was that of Brunna Gonçalves, partner of the singer Ludmilla. She is a dancer—would that ballet be said by Thaddeus? — from Rio de Janeiro and would already be confined to reality, according to the newspaper Extra.

Brunna and Lud have been together since 2019. They performed in the latest edition of the reality show at one of the parties.

BBB 21: Ludmilla and Brunna dance together at the party Image: Reproduction/ Globoplay

The ballet tip also takes the name of Aline Campos, ex-Riscado. She was once a dancer and made a statement to her profession last year on social media.