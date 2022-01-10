Tadeu Schmidt confirms Ceara’s participation in the reality show

Last Sunday, January 9, Tadeu Schmidt returned to Fantástico to give more spoilers about the cast of Big Brother Brazil 2022. Through social networks, the director of the Boninho program had already revealed that there will be 20 participants, in addition to having given other tips that left Internet users even more confused. But the new reality show host was more generous, giving more direct tips: the BBB will have people from Ceará, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, among other states.

Thaddeus still gave some information of the members of the new edition. “There’s a professor, a medical student, public relations, an influencer, an actor. There’s one who couldn’t live with friends because he couldn’t stand sharing a house with rowdies. There are those who get into classical ballet. There are others who prefer circus. custom of pressing the flush button with your foot. There are people who say they only eat junk food in the street, hidden from their family,” he revealed.

After the tips, internet users placed their bets. Some believe that the influencer and the entrepreneur jade picon will be on the reality show, as the young woman posted a video on her YouTube channel saying that she only flushes with her foot because she is disgusted. The young woman was the target of controversy in 2021, after Gui Araújo hinted in “A Fazenda 13” that the two had stayed while she was dating João Guilherme. After leaving the reality and being accused of a liar by several ex-girlfriends, the influencer denied that Jade had cheated on her ex-boyfriend and clarified that they only stayed after the breakup.

Internet users also bet on Camila Loures. YouTuber was even quoted for the previous edition, but was cut shortly before the confinement. She had left a lot of recorded content for the channel. After Tadeu announced that he would have someone from Minas Gerais, the public believed he was referring to her. Arthur Aguiar, who has already been cited as a possible participant by journalists, also fits the new tips: he is an actor and a carioca.

