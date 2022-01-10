Take-Two Announces Purchase of Zynga for $12.7 Billion

The acquisition should help improve the mobile portfolio of the publisher that owns series such as GTA and Borderlands

Take-Two Interactive, a company that owns studios like Rockstar Games and 2K Games, announced this Monday (10) the expansion of its portfolio to the mobile universe. The company invested $12.7 billion in the acquisition of Zynga, who made his name with games like FarmVille and Words With Friends.

The deal involves $9,861 per Zynga share, $3.50 in cash and $6,361 in Take-Two common stock. According to the publisher, the acquisition will make it one of the biggest gaming companies in the world. regardless of the platform considered, be it a PC, a desktop console or a mobile device.

Despite having already been publicly announced, the purchase has not yet been fully finalized. Under the terms of the agreement, Zynga has 45 days to find a better offer from another company.. This is common practice in the market, and has already resulted in Take-Two’s plans to acquire Codemasters to be halted — during its sale period, the studio received a better acquisition offer from Electronic Arts.

Purchase to enhance Take-Two’s portfolio

In a press release, Take-Two said the acquisition of Zynga will significantly diversify its business and establish a new leadership position in the mobile segment. “Zynga also has a highly talented and experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Take-Two family in the coming months.” said CEO Strauss Zelnick.



– Continues after advertising –

Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga, said that the union between the companies will help in the mission of “connect the world through games as we achieve growth and synergies together”. So far, it’s not clear whether the acquisition will result in a change in executive roles or whether there will be readjustments in the studio’s staffing.

In a series of slides released to the public, the companies show their intention to create a cycle that involves the launch of popular console games for the mobile world. At the same time, the union between them should help enhance Take-Two’s free-to-play title offering, as well as its plans to bring synchronized gameplay features across multiple platforms.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: TechCrunch, GameSpot, Zynga