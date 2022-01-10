Tatá Werneck’s husband talks about romance with Larissa Manoela | Fame | Online Diary

Actor Rafael Vitti is recording scenes for the soap opera “Além da Ilusão”, which will replace “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, at 6 pm, on TV Globo. The actor will live a romance with the characters of Larissa Manoela.

The heartthrob, who must play the young David, had to prepare himself to step into the role of an illusionist magician. In addition to having the objective of living with his artistic work, the boy will have to overcome challenges to live his destiny with his beloved, the young dreamer Elisa, played by Larissa Manoela.

The couple must face the authoritarian and powerful judge Matias Tapajós, Antonio Calloni’s character. He will not accept his eldest daughter’s involvement with a boy from another social class. Married to Violeta, played by Mallu Galli, they will also be parents of little Isadora, played by Sofia Budke and who, in the future in the plot, will be the role of Larissa Manoela.

On Friday (7), CONTIGO! He participated in a press conference with the protagonists, author and director of the soap opera and Rafael Vitti told how he was prepared to give life to the magician Davi: “[A preparação] it was a beautiful thing to die for.”

“We searched a lot for this connection that exists between the characters”, said the artist, who gave a show of sympathy and was all praise for his partner in the scene: “Lari is an exceptional partnership, very open, it was a pleasant surprise”.

Actor Vitti made a point of showing that he learned a lot from the character and started a ‘secret’ show of illusionism. With a ring and a pencil, the artist manipulates the objects and makes them disappear for a few seconds.