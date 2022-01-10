Teams will analyze fracture in a dam pipeline in Par de Minas – Gerais

According to the mayor, the municipality received an above-normal volume of rain. Communities were flooded yesterday (photo: Par de Minas City Hall/Disclosure)

Mayor Elias Diniz (PSD) opened this morning’s press conference, reinforcing that the dam did not break and is monitored by teams from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, civil and military police and the city’s city hall. A HQ was set up in the city center to monitor the situation. Then he gave an overview of the situation at the site. Watch a press conference by the mayor of Par de Minas, Elias Diniz



“On Saturday, 70 mm of rain was forecast, but we had double that volume. Not only in the urban perimeter, but in our districts and villages. (In the district of) Carioca we have a water volume contribution that involves Itana, the Benfica and Britos dams. These two dams contribute to the arrival there in Carioca. This volume was very expressive. It’s been years and years since you’ve seen as much water as we saw this weekend,” explained the mayor.

According to him, the large volume of water caused the dam at the plant to overflow and resulted in damage. “With that, the sides began to erode. Main duct fractured. This fracture, obviously, we are consulting with the Santanense team (the company responsible for the plant) to jointly carry out an analysis, as the dam itself is leaking. We are unable to make a visual analysis, which is impossible. We have to make a technical study, what is her capacity in terms of mechanical effort. And, at the same time, analyze the fracture along the duct that goes to the generator set. The result of this will be analyzed now in the morning, as at dawn we were unable to carry out a more perfect analysis. Another procedure that will be done now in the morning is the possibility of an overflight of the dam so that we can monitor the sides to see if there is a process of ‘unblocking’ and taking the sides, which is what concerns us significantly”, he detailed Elias Diniz.

In addition to the rural area of ​​Par de Minas, a possible dam failure could affect communities in Pitangui, Ona de Pitangui and Conceio do Par, such as Bom Jardim, Juazeiro, So Joo de Cima, Brumado, Varjo, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Velho da Taipa, according to information from a source in the State of Minas.

The mayor of Par de Minas said that Santanense has presented the security plan and the map of the flood spot in case the dam ends up giving way. Since yesterday, a task force has mobilized to evacuate residents from these areas, but two families are still stranded in their homes. “We are already taking steps, as at night and at dawn we were unable to cross because the two bridges, one of them passing through Carioca, are completely flooded. We are unable to travel in these two parts”, he explained.

Diniz informed that the city provides all the support to the families that had to leave the properties and take shelter with relatives and set up a shelter next to the parish church.

“We had never seen such a significant volume of water and there has never been such a higher level of rainfall in our region,” said the mayor.

fake news

Since yesterday, the teams working in Par de Minas have been stressing that the population must be careful with false news. One of the information that was denied on Sunday was about the dam failure, which did not happen.

“What we have to point out is that the population, when receiving information, uses the official channels: Fire Department, Civil Police, Military Police, Civil Defense and city hall. So that we do not manage conflict and do not make the population totally uninformed or insecure”, highlighted Elias Diniz. “One of the facts I want to reassure the population is that the community of Carioca is out of the plant’s own risk map in the event of a rupture. At the same time, we have a situation that the water there will never reach Par de Minas. Unfortunately, yesterday we had news in which people spoke of 60 meters high. No, there are only 60 meters of radius that we are going to have there with the possibility of water spreading”, he informed.

Anyway, the mayor took the opportunity to reinforce the alert for the riverside communities. “Faced with a possible rupture of the Carioca dam, we have to consider that the river that surrounds there, the Rio So Joo, at the meeting with the Ribeiro Pacincia, the two will increase significantly in volume. What you need to analyze is that everyone, if you have any relatives on the banks of one of them, these people need to leave”, said the mayor. According to him, the floods registered yesterday in some stretches have already caused damage to rural producers, including the deaths of animals.

Water supply may be compromised

Also this morning, Água de Par de Minas, responsible for supplying the city, said that the city’s water collection units were hit by flooding. Technicians are already working at the site, but there is still the possibility that the supply will be impaired. The company asks residents to save water.

What does Santanense say?

Santanense is a textile company that has industrial units in Itana and Par de Minas. It has the concession of Usina do Carioca, which produces energy for the factory. By means of a note dated Sunday and sent this morning to the IN, Santanense informed that it has been monitoring the volume of water in the dam and that, “despite the identification of the partial displacement of the accessory pipe embedded in the dam, the structure of the dam remains preserved”. Read in full below: