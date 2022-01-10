Ten months after leaving, Jonathan Cafú returns to Corinthians and awaits proposals | corinthians

Ten months after leaving Corinthians to work on loan at Cuiabá, Jonathan Cafú will step again at CT Joaquim Grava.

At 30 years old, the striker re-presents himself with the Alvinegro squad, which starts the pre-season this morning. He will fulfill the entire schedule, which will include Covid-19 exams, other medical evaluations and physical tests.

At the Mato Grosso club, where he was on loan until December 31, there were 44 matches played, six goals scored and four assists. Outside of coach Sylvinho’s plans, he is evaluating some surveys he has on Turkish football, Japan and also the United Arab Emirates.

Cafú arrived at Timão in November 2020 and played only three matches with the Alvinegra shirt. He has a contract with Timão until the end of 2023, and the club dreams of getting some value from a sale.

The player arrived free after ending with Bordeaux, from France, the club that owned his rights, and with Al-Hazm, from Saudi Arabia, where he had been on loan since January of last year.