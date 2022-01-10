Tereza Seiblitz accuses actor of neglecting daughter

Tereza Seiblitz, mother of Manuela Seiblitz, eldest daughter of actor André Gonçalves, accuses the artist of being negligent, in addition to financial support with the 22-year-old girl.

“The father never went to a premiere. It wasn’t at a school meeting… Somewhere and I don’t know where, because that, only with Manuela, only she can say [como se sente]. I had a very present father. So I have no idea what it’s like not to have a father who is there at the time you need emotionally,” said the actress in an interview with “Sunday Spectacular” (RecordTV).

She said that the problems related to the payment of Manuela’s pension began in 2009. Currently, the debt exceeds R$ 100 thousand.

“He didn’t always pay. Did he pay, did he stop paying? I was hired and it wasn’t a problem. It started to become a problem when he lowered the pension. I tried to talk to him three times. He was very rude, said he didn’t want to talk and sent a direct lawyer”, reports Tereza.

Imprisonment for non-payment of pension

The actor, who was imprisoned for not paying child support to Valentina Benini, daughter of Cinthia Benini, spent New Year’s Eve in Angra alongside his wife and one of her children, Guy. In a video posted on Instagram from Danielle winits, the couple appeared enjoying a luxury hotel in the city.

sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer at the time, informed the splash that he has been unemployed since 2016 and, therefore, he cannot pay the amount, which reached R$ 350 thousand due to interest.

the defense of Cynthia Benin, in turn, justified the arrest decree and stated that André is paid for works and owns a company in the field of artistic productions. The law firm also pointed out that “unemployment alone does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support”.

The artist told the newspaper “O Globo” that he tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 to pay the alimony payments he owes to his daughters Manuela and Valentina, but a debt with the Revenue prevented the negotiation with the bank.

André also revealed that some friends tried to organize a kitty to help him, but he refused. In addition, he had a proposal as a marketing manager that didn’t materialize either. The actor’s current partner, Danielle Winits, was willing to help him pay the overdue child support, but he also declined.

Also to “O Globo”, André Gonçalves said that he will end his career as an actor amid the controversy.