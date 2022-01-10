Textor predicts 95% of Botafogo’s squad with Brazilians: ‘It’s not possible to be a global power only with players from a single country’

investor of Botafogo, John Textor gave an interview this Sunday to “SporTV” and discussed what he thinks for the composition of the Alvinegro cast. The American spoke of “global power” and said that the group of athletes will have some foreigners, without losing the essence of Brazilian football.

– I think our squad will have 95% players from Brazil. It is not possible to be a global power if you only have players from a single country. We will try to stay very loyal to the style of play practiced in Brazil and look for the best in Brazil to play at Botafogo – Textor said.

According to information from SporTV, the profile of signings drawn by Textor is that of experienced players or Brazilians who work abroad and intend to return to Brazilian football. There are also athletes in this profile who are in the databases of the performance analysis teams of Crystal Palace and RWD Molenbeek (BEL), clubs in which John Textor is co-owner through the Eagle Holdings fund.

Textor arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Friday with a cheering party, had meetings this Saturday at Nilton Santos Stadium and met, this Sunday, the new CT of the club, which is second erected where the former Espaço Lonier used to function, in the West Zone of the city . The expectation is that the binding offer will be signed this Monday, for consideration by the councilors and partners on Thursday and Friday.