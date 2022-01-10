Thaila Ayala criticizes mothers who judge others: ‘Keep it for yourself’

Thaila Ayala used her social networks to vent about motherhood. In a video, posted on Instagram, she commented on rules and absolutes that many people believe are the only right path. Thaila is the mother of little Francisco, who was born in December, and is the result of her relationship with fellow actor Renato Góes.

“This video is for all of you who are women and, most incredibly, mothers. Those of you who think you know what is absolutely right and everything else is wrong, you who think the best you could give your kids is the absolute best, let me tell you something trying to be very calm and patient: no is,” she began.

“And it’s not because you are completely different from me, my son will be completely different from yours, thank God we are unique individuals. There is no one mother like another, there is no one child like another. What’s right for you might not be right for me. What is wrong for you, it may not be for me and your neighbor, mother, colleague. There is no absolute right, everyone gives what they can”, he continued.

“A mother who delivered a humanized birth is no more a mother than the one who set the date for the cesarean. The mother who breastfed the child until the child’s six years of age is no longer a mother, or better than the mother who was unable to breastfeed”, followed the actress.

Soon after, Thaila Ayala made an appeal to women who judge others. “For God’s sake, only God can judge what is right or wrong, so take that opinion of yours and…. keep it for you, don’t you? Because you only make other mothers more helpless, guilty, sad, even your judgment may be making these mothers feel bad. You are getting worse and hindering this mother’s process. Keep it for you, wherever you want”, he concluded.

