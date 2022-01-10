Thaila Ayala gets annoyed with maternity inspectors: “There is no right”

Actress Thaila Ayala countered the criticism she has received from other mothers after having their first child. This Sunday (9/1), the artist shared a video on her Instagram profile making a real vent.

Addressed to everyone who has had an opinion on the artist’s way of experiencing motherhood, she sent the truth: “What’s right for you may not be right for me… There is no absolute truth. There is no absolute right or absolute wrong. Each one gives what they can”, he vented.

In the video caption, Francisco’s mother, born in December 2021, wrote: “MOST IMPORTANT message I have ever given here! UFA 😅. It was stuck here a long time ago”.

more serority

Thaila also lamented the fact that most of these trials come from the female audience.

“Women are always prepared to judge other women, to hate other women. I wonder when this will end”, he said.

Finally, she sent the message: “Take this opinion of yours and … keep it for yourself”.

