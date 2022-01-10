Thaila Ayala vents after criticism from other mothers: Keep it for you

Thaila Ayala, 35, vents after receiving criticism from other mothers just over a month after giving birth to her first-born, Francisco, her son with actor Renato Góes.

In what she called the “most important video she made sharing her experience” with motherhood, the actress urged women who criticize her to “keep to themselves” their opinions and highlighted that negative comments about the relationship of mothers with their children only get in the way.

“This video is for all of you who, incredibly, are mostly women and even more amazingly mothers. You who think you know what’s absolutely right and everything else is wrong. doing it and giving it to your children is the absolute best for everyone. Let me tell you something, trying to be very calm and patient: It’s not”, Thaila vented in a video posted on her Instagram.

“Because you are completely different from me, your child will be completely different from mine. Thank God we are unique individuals, there is no one mother like another, just as there will not be one child like another. Which is for sure. for you it may not be for me, what is wrong for you may not be for me, and for your neighbor, for your mother, for your colleague. And it probably won’t be, because there is no absolute truth, no absolute right, each one gives what they can,” defended the actress, who gave birth to Francisco on December 1st.

Just this week, Thaila had already made another outburst, telling her about her difficult experience with the puerperium, confessing that she sometimes “cries in the dark” because of the sudden change in her routine, lack of sleep and fears about her son’s well-being, who was born prematurely but, with adequate weight, did not have to stay in a Neonatal ICU.

“The other day, a friend of mine said: ‘Congratulations on the best mother you’ve been able to be, who you’re managing to be,’ and that’s exactly what it’s about. And let me tell you something: a mother who chose to give birth humanized, in the bathtub, she is neither more nor less a mother than the mother who went there and chose the date for the cesarean. she has given a bottle since she left the hospital. A breastfeeding mother looking at her child, singing to him, is no more or better than a breastfeeding mother working on her cell phone or on the computer,” he said.

The actress was even blunt in asking people who post criticisms against her and other mothers to stop sharing their opinions, saying that “hate speeches” make women more “helpless”.

“I wonder when this will end, at least decrease, who knows. For God’s sake. By the way, God, I said God here, this one has already taught us that he is the only one who can judge, only he knows what it is right and wrong. So, take your opinion and… keep it to yourself. Why are you just leaving these women, these mothers, more helpless, more guilty, sadder, even your judgment may be making these mothers give less than that they could give. So, if you think you might be helping, no, you’re getting worse, you’re interfering with this mother’s process. So save it for yourself, wherever you want, kiss,” he concluded.