the 10 most anticipated games of 2022

A new year begins, and with it a new wave of hype for the games industry. As 2022 approaches, we will see a new wave of early games. The planned titles include sequels, unreleased franchises and even film adaptations.

While 2021 was littered with major title postponements long awaited by the global gaming community, 2022 promises many important news. We have separated some of them below.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To start the year, a respectable franchise. After the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006 Pokémon, the Game Freak franchise has another chance to honor the Sinnoh region. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the developer’s next big game, which promises a number of new features for the franchise.

Among them, an open world, new Pokémon, a more dynamic battle system, and a journey into the past of the region that serves as home to the fourth generation of little monsters. The expectation is that the spin-off will fulfill longstanding requests from fans, with the addition of action to the turn-based RPG formula. The game will be released on January 28, 2022.

God of War Ragnarök

Ragnarök is the long-awaited sequel to God of War (2018). Once again, the game will show the challenges faced by Kratos and his son Atreus in Norse mythology.

The pair will now travel the Nine Realms in an attempt to avoid the end of the world. During the journey, players must come across mythical landscapes and fearsome enemies, between Norse gods and monsters.

The chapter marks the end of the Nordic phase of the franchise and will leave every fan curious to know what will happen next. The new God of War will be released in 2022, with no set date.

Hogwarts Legacy

After years of speculation, the new Harry Potter-inspired game will debut next year. Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of books centuries before Harry’s story in 1800.

The plot will show the lives of students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and will let the player create a wizard and choose which house to join. JK Rowling is not directly involved in creating the game, but developer Warner Games has promised to stay true to the universe created by the author.

starfield

starfield it’s going to be one of the biggest games of the year. Not just because it’s a brand new space adventure RPG, but because this is Bethesda’s first game using a brand new graphics engine – which was sorely needed a while ago. After the purchase of Zenimax by Microsoft, the title became exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Sea of ​​Stars

Coming from an indie producer, we have one of the most anticipated games of the year. Sea of ​​Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but not only that. The game is a turn-based combat RPG that pays homage to another classic in the genre: none other than Chrono Trigger. With promotional material, it’s impossible not to feel the hype fueled.