the backstage of Corinthians’ victory against River

Corinthians managed to qualify for the next stage of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, after beating River, from Piauí, by 2-0. This Sunday afternoon, the club went to social networks to publicize the behind-the-scenes video of the match. recorded some events in the changing rooms of the Martins Pereira Stadium.

Author of the second goal of the match, Rodrigo Varanda was the main protagonist of the video released by Corinthians TV. Minutes before the ball rolls, he “forecasts” the goal for full-back Daniel Marcos, who endorses the forward.

“The ‘father’ is going to score. It’s already been rehearsed, it’s already written,” said Rodrigo Varanda, in the opening scene of the video produced by Corinthians TV.

It is also noteworthy that, during the lecture, coach Diogo Siston makes a comparison between the atmosphere of the match and an earthquake. The coach asked his team for extra attention, and demanded intensity from Corinthians players

“Have either of you been to an earthquake? No? That’s how guys have to feel about us. When we set foot on the field, they have to feel the ground shake. So we have to make it happen in each split, in each action we make the ground shake.” Siston said to the group of players, minutes before the ball rolled.

pre-game

As in the last match, the journey from the Corinthians hotel to the stadium was very relaxing. The initial images show the group of players, captained by Rodrigo Varanda, listening to music and dancing.

In the changing rooms, the relaxed chants gave way to the speech motivation for the match. Reginaldo, team captain, was the one who called out.

“It’s putting our rhythm on the pitch, guys. We’re the ones who control the game’s rhythm, let’s go, let’s go! You always have to want something more. Always! Every ball is ours” said the full-back, in a tone of encouragement.

Coach Diogo Siston was the one who led the players’ motivational wheel before the match. In his speech, the coach also highlighted the importance of players coming from the bench.

“Put everything on, don’t miss anything. People on the bench are on, attentive, to hold, to change the game. as well as you did in the last” concluded Siston, before pulling out the traditional cast prayer.

Come on, knockout!

After the match, center forward Felipe Augusto gave an interview to Corinthians TV. He celebrated the family’s presence at the stadium and spoke about his first goal for Corinthians in Copinha.

Coach Diogo Siston also spoke about the match after the final whistle. He explained the changes made in the starting lineup, and analyzed the importance of striker Rodrigo Varanda in the squad.

lack the leadership

Corinthians ends its participation in the Copinha group stage this Monday. Timãozinho will face São José, the home team of group 15 in the competition, at 20:00, at Estádio Martins Pereira. The match is worth the group’s lead to Timãozinho.

Diogo Siston’s team, it is worth remembering, has already managed to qualify for the next stage of the competition. Timãozinho won his first two commitments, and thus, will necessarily be among the top two in his group, which are classified by knockout.

