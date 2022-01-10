The newspaper calls PSG star a ‘disappointment’ and exalts Paquetá: ‘Always an artist with juggling’

French newspaper “L’Équipe” was all praise for the former Flamengo, who opened the scoring for Lyon, this Sunday (9), in a tie with PSG, in Ligue 1

Lyon and PSG were 1-1, this Sunday (9), for Ligue 1. And who stood out in France was Lucas Paquetá.

Author of a goal on the field, the former Flamengo was the great name of the team during the period in which he served. In addition to the goal, he was the one who most endangered the goal of Keylor Navas.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Paquetá also abused juggling. In one of the bids, he applied a sheet to his rival, did little embassies and drove the fans to delirium. Fact that made him stand out in the “L’Equipe“.

“Very present to defend and always an artist, as evidenced by this juggling act“, wrote the vehicle, giving a score of 7 to shirt 10.

on the side of PSG, the low was Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder received a score of 3 and was ‘cornered’ by the newspaper, being called a disappointment.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“When we remember your activity in the Liverpool, his first period, where he didn’t exist in the right wing, it’s an absolute disappointment“, he wrote.

Despite the stumbling away from home, the Parisians remain firm in the lead of the French Championship, with an 11 point advantage over the nice, current deputy leader. Lyon, in turn, is only 11th, has 25 points and now hasn’t won for five straight rounds in the competition.