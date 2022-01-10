The number of victims of H3N2 rises to 12 and MS confirms 573 cases of Covid in 24 hours · Jornal Midiamax

This Sunday (9), Mato Grosso do Sul reached 12 victims of H3N2. In 24 hours, the state confirmed another 573 cases of Covid-19.

The data are from the epidemiological bulletin of the SES (Secretary of State for Health), published this Sunday (9). Four new cases of H3N2 were confirmed in MS, bringing the number of those infected with the disease to 174.

In São Gabriel do Oeste two more cases of the disease were confirmed, one in Fátima do Sul and the other in Nova Andradina. With the cases and number of deaths, H3N2 has a lethality rate of 6.9% in the state.

According to the bulletin, the latest deaths were registered in Miranda, a 91-year-old woman without comorbidities, and Ponta Porã, a 63-year-old victim with chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

COVID-19

Among the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state, 115 were confirmed in Campo Grande. Another 83 were registered in Bonito and 75 in Maracaju.

With 573 new cases, the state has 384,267 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the bulletin, the average of infected in the last seven days is 536.

No new deaths by Covid-19 were registered in MS this Sunday (9). Thus, the lethality of the disease is 2.5% in the state.

keep care

To prevent Covid-19 and H3N2 it is necessary to maintain the recommended care since the beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, in addition to keeping your vaccinations against Covid-19 and Influenza up to date, use face masks and wash your hands properly.

Avoid crowded places and use alcohol gel when necessary. It is important not to share personal items such as glasses and cutlery.

*Matter changed at 1:45 pm to correct information on deaths from H3N2.