The Witcher 3 sees new spike in popularity on Steam • Eurogamer.pt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has returned to the list of most played games on Steam, something that is certainly related to the series premiere of the series’ second season on Netflix.

After a similar effect in early 2020, after the premiere of the first season of the Netflix series, when it reached close to 120,000 players simultaneously on Steam, in January of that year, we now have the CD Projekt RED game reaching a new peak of popularity.

At the time of writing, there are more than 62,000 people playing The Witcher 3 on Steam, but the maximum reached during the last 24 hours is over 74,000 people, a new peak in popularity that shows once again the effect of the starring series. by Henry Cavill, which premiered on December 17, 2021.

This is the second best value in recent months, considering that more than 78,000 players were reached simultaneously right after The Witcher Season 2 debuted on the streaming service.

Did you also feel a similar effect, that of returning to The Witcher 3 after watching the second season of the Netflix series?