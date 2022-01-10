The world’s largest plane lands in the fog and ‘tears’ the dense fog

The giant Antonov An-225 plane landed in Poland in the fog, and opened a ‘path’ through the low clouds that were there. The beautiful effect was videotaped (below, wait to load).





The video above shows the giant Antonov arriving in the Polish city of Rzeszów from Istanbul, Turkey. The mission’s objective that day was to deliver yet another load of medical and general supplies to Poland, in a series of flights taken together by its younger brother, the An-124 Ruslan.

However, the morning landing of this January 9th was different, as Rzeszów Airport was surrounded by fog, which did not deter curious people, who even in the midst of the cold and adverse weather, filled the highway near one of the headboards to accompany the landing of the giant plane.

With the intense fog, the plane was only seen at the last moment, already on top of the spectators, taking them to delirium, as shown in the video. But the best part came after the plane passed: it left its mark in the air.

Due to its large size, the An-225 generated a massive displacement of air, making a “clean” on the final approach axis, leaving the sky open in this part towards the headland.

A scene like this doesn’t appear every day, but the trail created is not necessarily related to the size of the aircraft, but to the fact that there is a thin layer of fog over the airfield. Of course, other planes could also create a trail similar to this one (maybe a little smaller) if they passed through the same place at the same time.



