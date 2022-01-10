There is a view! Diego Costa leaves Atlético-MG with a goal every 205 minutes, but without a complete game | athletic-mg

In this period, to match the numbering of the shirt, Diego Costa made 19 matches for Galo, seven as a reserve, and another 12 appearances as a starter. In total, there were 1,023 minutes on the field, with five goals. Condensing the minutes into games of 90 minutes, the sum will give 11.3 full games.

In practice, however, the naturalized Spanish centre-forward could not stay any match completely on the field. Either entered the break/second half, or was replaced by another striker. The player’s maximum time in action was against Grêmio, in the delayed match of the 19th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. There were 94 minutes on the field, out of 99 available. Drawn by Cuca in the final stage additions.

Diego Costa’s debut could not have been more encouraging. He entered and scored the equalizer against Bragantino, in the final stretch of the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. At that time, Atlético was the leader of the competition, with a six-point advantage over runner-up Palmeiras. I would end up champion. In addition to the five goals, Diego also participated directly in another two, with assists.

The farewell, which at that time was uncertain, was on the way to the final of the Copa do Brasil on December 12, with Atlético already champion of the Brasileirão. He was injured in the thigh at 12 minutes. Leaving the lawn, straight to the locker room, he said a “goodbye” towards the crowd. Before, in the party game, against the same Bragantino of the debut, Diego Costa gave the clue that he would not continue. He put his permanence in check in an interview with Radio 98 FM.

From Diego Costa’s debut in the season until Galo’s last game in 2021 (against Athletico-PR in the Arena da Baixada), Atlético played 28 matches. Diego was present in 67.8% of them. Attendance partially compromised by three moments of injury.

First, he felt his thigh against Palmeiras, in the second half at Allianz Parque, as part of the Libertadores semifinal. He went to the DM and lost four games in a row (São Paulo, Palmeiras, Internacional and Chapecoense). He returned little by little, played two consecutive matches (Ceará, with a goal, and Santos, served at half-time). Cuca warned, at that time, of the risk of injury to the attacker.

He was absent from two more games in a row (Atlético-GO and Fortaleza). He managed a good sequence of matches, between Cuiabá and Fluminense, when he forced the third yellow card and did not travel to Salvador, in the game in which Galo beat Bahia and became Brazilian champion. A third injury prevented him from being in his shoes and on the field in the match for the Copa do Brasil trophy.

Now in Madrid, training separately, and waiting for his termination at the IDB, Diego Costa managed to put two more national titles on his curriculum, it will be a good saving on Atlético’s payroll, which has already hired someone to replace him: Fábio Gomes.

Diego Costa’s goals for the rooster:

29/8: Bragantino 1×1 Atlético (Brazilian)

9/18: Atlético 3×0 Sport (Brazilian)

9/10: Atlético 3×1 Ceará (Brazilian)

10/27: Fortaleza 1×2 Atlético (Brazil Cup)

10/11: Atlético 3×0 Corinthians (Brazilian)