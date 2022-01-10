‘They like to spread evil’

Flamengo defender has been in hospital since January 2nd. This Sunday (9), through social networks, he spoke for the first time about the knee problem

Admitted to hospital since January 2, to treat a knee infection, the defender Rodrigo Caio he broke the silence and spoke for the first time on the case. In videos published in Instagram stories, the defender made a strong statement.

“Passing by to thank everyone for the messages of support and affection, gratitude even for your fans for my recovery. I’m very well, being very well taken care of by the entire Medical Department of Flamengo, the hospital, and I’m sure that soon I’ll be back doing what I love so much.“, began by saying.

Then, the defender raised the tone when talking about his clinical condition, reiterating that he feels good.

“Don’t believe what people are saying. Unfortunately, we have people who like to propagate an evil. Do not believe, know that I’m very well, with great strength, with great faith and soon I’ll be back on the field doing what I love“he concluded.

Anticipated by ESPN last Friday (7), Rodrigo Caio was hospitalized so that the recovery from the knee infection could be treated more effectively. The choice was for antibiotics in the vein. However, the drugs had no effect to treat the infection in the defender’s knee.

No evolution, he remains in the hospital. In addition, Rodrigo Caio underwent washing (pulse to remove material for analysis) in his right knee.

With the procedure done, the medical department will wait for the result of the analysis to find out which medicine is ideal for the player’s situation.

Flamengo has a rerun scheduled for Monday (10). It will be the first contact of the new technician Paulo Sousa with athletes.