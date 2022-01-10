“They want to arrest him again,” says Novak Djokovic’s brother







Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic celebrates victory at Roland Garros in Paris, France 06/13/2021 Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Photo: Reuters

the brother of Novak Djokovic confirmed this Monday, 10, that the number 1 in the world could be deported by the Australian government despite the victory in court. Federal judge Anthony Kelly called the decision to bar the tennis player “irrational” and freed him to enter the country and play in the Australian Open.

“They want to capture him and lock him up again,” Djordje said in an interview with Private TV, from Serbia. “Novak is in the middle of a political hurricane. People in Australia are unhappy because they’ve been locked up since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s clearly political. What we can do is spread the word on social media. (Djokovic) is with the lawyers to see what their options are right now,” he added.

Djordje also said that the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Relations, Alex Hawke, could use his special powers to deport Djokovic. The tennis player asked for special authorization to enter the country for not having been vaccinated against covid-19.

“It was a sleepless night for all of us, it was very difficult times. Novak showed that he is persistent and believes in his ideals. He won this battle for everyone. The judge made the right decision, based on the facts, but we received one information that the minister is above justice,” said Djordje.

THE Telegraph newspaper ensures that Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, claimed that the Australian government decided to deport Djokovic.

Serbia’s speaker of parliament, Ivica Dacic, also spoke. “The process should have ended when the court decided on the matter,” he said in an interview with happy TV. “Australian authorities obviously chose to deport him, which also includes a three-year ban on entering Australia. This defies common sense,” he added.

Decision

Novak Djokovic’s appeal to the Australian court after being blocked on his arrival in Melbourne paid off. In a hearing held on Monday, the Serb won, through a decision by federal judge Anthony Kelly, the right to enter the country and compete in the Australian Open. He considered the decision to bar the tennis player “irrational”.

The judge ordered Djokovic to be released and his passport and other personal documents returned to him, rekindling the world’s number one bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic had been stranded in Australia since Thursday morning. He arrived in the country the night before, but was stopped at the airport after presenting a certificate of exemption from vaccination, which was not recognized as valid by the authorities.