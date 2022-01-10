‘Three is too much’ cast mourns Bob Saget’s death – Entertainment

The death of actor Bob Saget took the world by surprise. The 65-year-old actor was found dead in a hotel in Orlando, USA.

The cast of the series Three is too much and fuller house was especially shaken by the news.

Saget became famous for playing the daddy Danny Tanner in the comedy that was successful in the 80’s, 90’s and returned to bomb with the sequel fuller house, released in 2016.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the series, moved fans when he spoke of his friend’s death: “I’m broken, destroyed. I’m in complete shock. I’ll never have a friend like him again. I love you so much, Bobby.”

Candace Cameron, who played DJ Tanner, the eldest daughter of the family, posted photos with the actor: “I love you so much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Dave Coulier, who brought Uncle Joey to life, posted a brief message: “I’ll never let you go, brother. I love you.”

Andrea Barber, who played bumbling neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, blurted out in a text: “That hurts. He had the biggest heart in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. every message, every interaction with a ‘I love you’. It didn’t matter how long we had been apart. He loved so deeply and so strongly. And he never hesitated to say how much you meant to him. That’s the biggest lesson I learned with Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to say you love people. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I loved him. Rest, my dear friend. I have no doubt you’re making everyone laugh in heaven, until the cheeks ache, just like they used to do here on Earth.”

Elias Harger, who played Max, one of Danny Tanner’s grandchildren in fuller house, posted a photo with the actor: “November 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. It was at my friend McKenna’s movie screening, ghostbusters. It was a chance encounter. He will forever be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a loving and welcoming man. I will miss him so much. I am literally in shock.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Fernando, also shared images of his colleague: “A wonderfully kind and generous man left us today. We’ll miss you, Bob. Really.”

John Brotherton, Matt, declared to his friend: “His heart was abundantly full of love and compassion for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more. He really was the best.”

Check out some of Bob Saget’s friends’ posts below.