Three more of the 10 victims of the collapse of the Capitol Seawall are identified; know who they are | South of Minas

The Civil Police identified in the early hours of Monday (10) three other victims of the accident that left ten dead in Capitol Hill. Those identified were Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 years old; Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old and Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old.

Geovany Teixeira and Geovany Gabriel were father and son. Thiago was a cousin of Geovany Teixeira. All the victims of the accident were on the same boat that was named “Jesus”, according to the regional delegate of the Civil Police, Marcos Pimenta.

They were staying at a ranch in São José da Barra (MG) and were family and friends with each other. The owner of the inn was the owner of the boat and also a relative of the victims. The pilot was his employee, according to police information.

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

The first victim was officially identified this Sunday morning. Another four victims were identified during the night. Three victims were identified during the early hours of Monday (10).

The delegate informed that there is already information about the other people who died, but the police are waiting for the response of the reports and DNA tests to have official proof of identification. The spokesman for the Fire Department of MG said that there is no forecast for the end of the searches (see the video below).

‘There is no forecast for the end of searches on Capitol Hill,’ says a spokesman for the Fire Department of MG

Julio Borges Antunes, 68 years old, born in Alpinópolis (MG). He will be buried in São José da Barra.

Julio Borges Antunes, 68 years old, victim of the fall of the wall in Capitólio

Maycon Douglas de Osti, 24 years old, born in Campinas. He will be buried in Sumaré.

Maycon Douglas de Osti, aged 24, victim of the collapse of the Capitol wall

Camila da Silva Machado, 18 years old, born in Paulínia. She will be buried in Sumaré.

Camila da Silva Machado, age 18, victim of the fall of the wall in Capitólio

Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64 years old, born in Anhumas. Will be buried in Serrania.

Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64, victim of the fall of the wall in Capitólio

Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57, born in Itaú de Minas. It will be buried in Serrania.

Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57 years old, victim of the fall of the wall in Capitólio

Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 years old, born in Itaú de Minas. Will be buried in Serrania.

Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 years old; victim of the fall of the Capitol wall

Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old, born in Alfenas. Will be buried in Serrania.

Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old, victim of the collapse of the wall in Capitólio

Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old, born in steps. He will be buried in São José da Barra.

Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old, victim of the fall of the wall in Capitólio

Marlene and Sebastião were married. They were parents of Geovany Teixeira, who was the father of Geovany Gabriel. Marlene and Sebastião were also the uncles that the seamstress Alessandra Barbosa was looking for on the day of the accident, in addition to being uncles of the victim Thiago. Mykon was Camila’s boyfriend. Julio was a friend of the family.

Victims still awaiting official identification:

40-year-old man, born in Betim (MG) – boat pilot

43-year-old woman, born in Cajamar (SP)

It is not yet known what caused the accident. In addition to the Civil Police, the Navy informed that an inquiry will be launched to investigate the causes of the rockslide in Lake Furnas.

The mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressista), told a press conference this Sunday that there had never been an accident like this one and, therefore, there is no study or geological analysis on the walls.

On Sunday, the mayor had already announced the closing of water tourism in the city. According to him, the entrances to the canyons and also to the place known as Cascatinha are closed.

Fire Department searches for missing persons on Capitol Hill

What is known so far:

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said

Ten people died, and eight were identified. At least 2 are still hospitalized

All missing persons were located by the Fire Department.

27 people were attended and released

Passengers from one of the speedboats tried to warn about the rock slide seconds before it fell

Firefighters and Civil Police were at the scene; the Navy was called in and will investigate the cause

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”; Navy also investigates why the rides were kept

Governor Romeu Zema lamented the accident on his social networks

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed 10 deaths from the landslide. It has already been confirmed that among the victims there are 6 men and 2 women.

The first victim identified was Júlio Borges Antunes, 68, was from Alpinópolis (MG). The body has already been released to the family and should be buried this Sunday (9) in São José da Barra (MG).

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, 32 people were assisted because of the accident, most with minor injuries.

Of these, 27 were assisted and released: 23 from the Santa Casa de Capitólio and another 4 from the Santa Casa de São José da Barra, 46 km from Capitólio.

2 people with open fractures went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitol Hill;

went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitol Hill; an inpatient in Santa Casa de Passos, 74 km from Capitólio, he is a 26-year-old young man who lives in Pimenta (MG). He must be operated on this Monday (10) and then he must be discharged; the third person who was hospitalized in Passos went to a private hospital and is stable.

Wounded in an accident in Capitólio (MG) were taken to nearby cities; see the infographic

The Capitolio region and other cities bathed by Lake Furnas, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais, is much sought after by tourists for its natural beauty.

The spokesman for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Pedro Aihara, explained that the rock formation at the site is of the sedimentary type, which makes the structures of the walls fragile, and the amount of rain aggravated the situation by accelerating erosion. See the explanation of the soil situation:

The way the rock fell in Capitólio (MG) made the situation worse, says firefighter

See below what experts say:

If there were monitoring, it would be possible to predict land clearing and delimit the area, says geologist

‘From the images, you could see that the stones were falling’, says a specialist in risk management

Stone slides over tourists in Capitol Hill

FALL OF SEA cliff OVER BOATS IN CAPITOLIO (MG)