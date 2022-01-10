Today’s horoscope: January 10, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Monday, January 10, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Outdoor activities and trips will help you to balance your mind. You will live very exciting experiences with new people. Great love in sight, today your magnetism will attract passion.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 1-35-6-75-18-20-50
Bull
Couple cases vary their plans. Leave nothing to improvise and control your expenses of money and energy much more. Surprise call that will change your plans and improve your situation.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 34-57-39-82-13-28-87
Twins
Meetings with friends will bring you excellent experiences and the possibility of finding new motivations for your life. Passion is very close, but there’s time for everything, take your time today.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 33-14-90-55-42-25-62
Cancer
Activities and entertainment in the company of your loved ones will be gratifying to the point of overcoming all kinds of tension. Travel with great benefits, hit your luck randomly.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 17-32-80-59-45-91-73
Lion
The couple will be receptive but a little quarrelsome. If you want to have a quiet party, leave the proposal of your ideas for another time, give a little. Good morning to expand investments.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 79-49-54-61-30-36-47
Virgin
Don’t lock yourself into your problems, as others have theirs too. Pay more attention to travel, as today you will have a lot of carelessness and forgetfulness. Go step by step today in everything, temperance.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 78-63-31-5-71-74-77
Lb
If you devote your time to entertainment, you will gain in health and tranquility. You will magnetize easily, but it will create some jealousy. Profitable travel and the possibility to expand your material power.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-98-16-27-43-92-11
Scorpion
Household obligations will dominate part of their activities. Don’t worry so much, where you don’t get there, circumstances will come, calm down. Social surprises that will benefit.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-24-40-70-22-85-60
Sagittarius
The accumulated nervous tension will be felt today. Make sure those close to me don’t pay for it. In love, you will live exciting moments, tonight will be very tense and very erotic.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-88-44-76-41-23-94
Capricorn
Your bonds can be tarnished if you act too hard. Forget about your responsibilities and live your passions more intensely. It’s a day to live it to the fullest.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-46-52-65-29-97-95
Aquarium
It’s easy for you to expend a lot of energy, but at the same time you will gain the trust of many people. Get a grip on meals and drinks, your body needs peace of mind. Chance will surprise you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-12-66-51-58-9-99
Fish
It will be up to you to resolve your emotional desires. If you change your plans, the result could be better. Leave reason aside, apply your heart to everything, today you can show yourself as you are.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 15-86-48-2-81-8-19