Tonico tricks Nelio and pushes him over a precipice; see photos· TV news

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will use Nelio’s (João Pedro Zappa) kindness to deceive him in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guy will be convinced to help the deputy, who will be on the verge of death. Afterwards, he will end up being pushed by the villain over a cliff in front of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Mercedes in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter on Monday (10), the owner of the newspaper O Berro will go after the couple, who will flee. But he will catch up with the pair and end up in a melee fight with Lota’s son (Paula Cohen). At first, the advisor will have an advantage over the scoundrel in the fight.

Tonico will be hanging over the precipice, begging for Nélio’s help. “I should push you down there,” the boy will say. “Think of your daughter. You can’t live with that guilt,” the “cracks” politician will respond.

The good guy will be undecided, and Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will encourage her lover to throw the evil precipice down. However, the young man will decide to help his rival after he promises he will leave his family alone.

“You deserve to be happy with Dolores and your daughter because you’re a good man. But I’m not!”, the villain will say, throwing his former best friend to his death.

After throwing the boy, the politician will lock the woman in an asylum and hide Mercedes with him. Without scruples, Tonico will swear to raise the girl to marry her in the future.

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

