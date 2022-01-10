Toyota to have solid-state battery car in 2025

The main bottleneck in the manufacture of electric cars is autonomy, which has led automakers to look for components other than the conventional lithium-ion battery pack. One way out of the problem is solid-state batteries, which store more energy and provide faster charging time for the vehicle. With an eye on the solution, and having already carried out tests, Toyota announced last Thursday (6) that it plans to build a car with solid-state battery by 2025.

But it won’t be, as expected, an electric vehicle. Yes, Toyota will combine the solid state battery with an internal combustion car. According to Gill Pratt, chief scientist at the Japanese automaker, the idea is to take advantage of the new battery to produce a hybrid technology that keeps the costs of a production model at a low price.

Pratt also stated that solid-state batteries charge and discharge differently from conventional ones. So using them primarily in a hybrid context can provide Toyota with a broader view before pairing them with a 100% electric car. For Pratt, hybrids will provide a perfect test for the technology.

“One of the reasons Toyota is starting with hybrids is because it wants to bring solid state batteries to market as quickly as possible, get customer feedback and continue to develop them,” said the scientist, in an interview with Autoline, during CES 2022.

In September, Toyota confirmed the first test of a solid-state battery prototype. In the video released at the time (it can be seen above), the vehicle appears to be autonomous, stamping a decal with the words powered by all-solid state battery (“Fully solid-state battery-powered”, in free translation). At first glance, the car looks like the LQ Concept, shown in 2019 at the Tokyo Auto Show, and used in several commercials for the Olympic Games.

Image: Sergej Lebedev/Shutterstock

