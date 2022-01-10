Treasury Direct: public bonds return declines after 4 consecutive days of rise, with Focus Report on the radar

Monday (10) begins with a decline in the public securities market traded on the Treasury Direct. On the local radar, financial agents assess the slight downward revision in expectations of official inflation advancement in 2021, from 10.01%, in the previous survey, to 9.99%, this week. The data are contained in the Focus Report presented today by the Central Bank.

The document also brought revisions to the advance of the Selic and the growth of economic activity this year. Now, the financial market expects the basic interest rate to reach 11.75% per year at the end of 2022, against 11.50% in the previous survey. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should expand 0.28%, compared to 0.36% in the projection of a week ago.

Within the Treasury Direct, in the first update of the day, the interest offered by the Fixed-rate Treasury 2024 was 11.59% per year, against 11.62% per year in the previous session.

At the same time, the fixed-rate paper maturing in 2031 and paying semiannual interest offered a return of 11.30% per year, below the 11.34% registered last Friday (7th).

Among inflation-linked papers, the only bonds that showed a rise in real interest rates were those maturing in 2035 and 2045.

At the opening of negotiations, the real return of both papers reached 5.55% per year, against 5.53% in the previous session. The Treasury IPCA+ 2055 and half-yearly interest offered a real return of 5.60%, the same value seen on Friday afternoon.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Monday morning (10):

Focus Report

On the local scene, financial agents reflect the data from the Focus Report released today by the Central Bank. The new projections come in the wake of an environment of strong inflationary pressure.

Economists consulted by the monetary authority now estimate inflation of 9.99% in 2021, compared to an expectation of 10.01% previously.

Data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of December will be released tomorrow (11). Bradesco expects a 0.63% increase on a monthly basis, while Itaú forecasts a 0.68% increase, which would take the 2021 IPCA to 10.01%.

Market analysts point out that, after the disclosure of the IPCA, the Central Bank may publish an open letter to the Minister of Economy explaining the reasons for inflation above the target in 2021, and may list measures to ensure the return of inflation to the limits established now in 2022.

For this year, inflation projections remained at 5.03%, while for 2023, the median of market expectations points to an increase of 3.36%, below the 3.41% projected previously. The percentage for the following year is practically in line with the 2023 target.

Regarding the Selic, economists consulted by the Central Bank maintained their estimates at 8% and 7% per year for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Servers, appointments in ministries and Refis

On the political front, a highlight was the statement made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) over the weekend in which he said that there is no guarantee of a salary increase this year.

“No one is guaranteed a readjustment”, said Bolsonaro when asked about possible strikes by civil servants due to promises of readjustments by police officers.

In his justification, Bolsonaro defended that there is no room in the Budget for a general increase, but acknowledged that civil servants have lost purchasing power in recent years.

Also on the political scene, a report by the Folha de S. Paulo highlights that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wants to shield portfolios such as Health, Infrastructure and Regional Development from the advancement of Centrão.

The reason, according to the newspaper, is that these ministries would be more sensitive because of the budgetary volume they mobilize and also because of the electoral importance. According to the president, almost half of the current ministers are expected to leave office by March to contest this year’s elections.

Attention also to the speech of Bolsonaro who said over the weekend that a solution for the renegotiation of micro and small business debts could be announced until tomorrow (11).

Last Friday (7), the president fully vetoed a renegotiation project approved in December by Congress because he did not identify sources of funds to compensate for the loss with collection, contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

international scene

On the external radar, US futures indices oscillate between slight gains and losses this Monday (10), after a week marked by the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, the central bank. American.

Last week, the US monetary authority indicated its intention to reduce its asset portfolio and economic assistance faster than expected so far, in addition to raising interest rates earlier than expected.

In Europe, the euro zone’s unemployment rate fell from 7.3% in October 2021 to 7.2% in November, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Monday by the official statistics agency of the European Union, the Eurostat.

The result was in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal. Eurostat estimates that there were 11.829 million unemployed in the eurozone in November. Compared to October, the number of unemployed people in the region dropped by 222,000.

